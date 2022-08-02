Submit Release
Heytman’s Landing boat ramp on Mississippi River closed until Sept. 23

LANSING – The Heytman’s Landing boat ramp, south of Lansing, on Pool 9 of the Mississippi River is closed until Sept. 23 to replace the railroad bridge that spans the boat channel.

Boaters are encouraged to seek other ramps in the area, including Village Creek in Lansing and New Albin Army Road, north of Lansing. There are many ramps on the Wisconsin side of the river. The Big Slough and Winneshiek Slough landings are directly across the Lansing Bridge in Wisconsin. Blackhawk Park area has multiple ramps and Dairyland Power access south of Genoa has plenty of parking.

The Iowa DNR is set to begin dredging the boat access channel once the railroad construction project is completed.

