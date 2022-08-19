Statues.Com to Pay Tribute to Woman Suffragist Leader Elizabeth Cady Stanton in Honor of Women’s Equality Day (Aug 26)
Statues.Com to honor Elizabeth Cady Stanton with a 7-inch bust for her trailblazing work in the women’s suffrage movement of the 19th Amendment
It’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture! Each bust will amplify the achievements of phenomenal women and serve as visual inspiration for all people.”SALT LAKE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statues.Com is celebrating Elizabeth Cady Stanton for her groundbreaking and monumental work on behalf of women’s suffrage that culminated in the passage of the 19 th amendment, giving women the right to vote in America. This recognition is timed to coincide with Women’s Equality Day, on August 26.
Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815 – 1902) authored “The Declaration of Sentiments,” in 1848 which expanded on the Declaration of Independence by adding the word “woman” or “women” throughout. This history-making document called for social and legal changes to elevate women’s place in society.
That same year, Stanton circulated petitions throughout New York to urge the New York Congress to pass the New York Married Women’s Property Act, stemming from the 18 grievances enshrined in “The Declaration of Sentiments.” She fought to gain property rights for married women, as the women’s suffrage movement increasingly became Stanton’s top priority.
A leader of the women’s rights movement, Stanton created the agenda for women’s rights that guided the struggle well into the 20th century. Her pioneering work on behalf of women’s rights eventually led to passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, giving women the right to vote.
Stanton would later team up with Susan B. Anthony, a social reformer and women's rights activist. Together they dominated the women’s rights movement for more than a half century. These two women founded the National Woman Suffrage Association (NWSA) in 1869. From her post as NWSA president, Stanton was an outspoken social and political commentator and debated major political and legal questions of the day.
Later in the 19th century, Stanton would write three volumes of the History of Woman Suffrage (1881–1885), along with Susan B. Anthony and Matilda Joslyn Cage, an American writer and activist. In this trailblazing work, the authors chronicled the individual and local activism that built and sustained the movement for woman suffrage.
The “SculptHER™” collection, Telling Her Story Through Sculpture” is honoring 24 women over the next two years from the fields of science, women’s rights, civil rights, history, astronomy, aviation, education, the arts, politics, social activism, medicine, and much more. Statues.Com will present one of these women in a white bonded marble or bronze bust each month.
“After three decades of creating and manufacturing sculptures for buyers around the world, it’s time to celebrate Her Story Through Sculpture! Each bust will amplify the achievements of phenomenal women and serve as visual inspiration for all people,” said Evi Karpos, Project Coordinator at Statues.Com.
These statues are available for sale on Etsy.com and at the Statues.Com website.
About Statues.Com
Statues.Com was the first custom sculpting studio to offer commissioned marble and bronze art sculpture services online. Over the years our business has evolved to include clients from all over the globe. We combine detail-oriented project coordinators and the latest technology with highly skilled artisans and sculptors – all coming together to bring your vision to life before your eyes. With over 25 years in the industry, we offer a personalized experience, white-glove service, and a team that prides itself in creating a true work of art.
Statues.Com is a family business that has been “shaping history through sculpture for over 25 years”, says CEO and President Vasilios Karpos.
About Women’s Equality Day
Women’s Equality Day is celebrated on August 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the 19 th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. This amendment prohibits the states and federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of this country on the basis of sex.
It was initially celebrated in 1971, and designated by Congress in 1973, and is proclaimed
every year by the U.S. president.
This date was selected to commemorate the day in 1920 when Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed the proclamation granting American women the constitutional right to vote.
