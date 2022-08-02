High Voltage Capacitor Market to Record 9.9% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2030

Allied Analytics

The ceramic capacitors segment garnered 16.7% in terms of revenue and expected to grow at CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high voltage capacitor market was valued at $11.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $30.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors and surge in demand for grid infrastructure to increase electricity accessibility have boosted the growth of the global high voltage capacitor market. However, high voltage hazards related to high voltage capacitor hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in renewable energy market is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Factors contributing toward the growth of the high voltage capacitor market include increase in requirement to enhance grid infrastructure for increasing the electricity accessibility, and others. The renewable energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%. However, the renewable energy industry was negatively hampered due to spread of COVID-19 which affected the demand for high voltage capacitors. COVD-19 has resulted in project delays especially in developing countries. This was attributed due to decreased government spending and hindered revenue streams of government.

The report segments the global high voltage capacitor market on the basis of dielectric, capacity, application, and region.

Based on dielectric, the plastic film capacitor segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the ceramic capacitor segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the power generation segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the other segments such as transmission, distribution, and others.

By capacity, the high voltage capacitor market is analyzed cross 500-1000V, 1001-7000V, 7001-14000V, above 14000. On the basis of application, the high voltage capacitor market is divided into power generation, distribution, transmission, and others.

The global high voltage capacitor market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The high voltage capacitor market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. Some of the major players in the high voltage capacitor market include ABB Ltd, AVX Corporation, General Electric, Lifasa, Maxwell Technologies, Presco AG, Siemens AG, TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, Eaton (COOPER), General Atomics, Inc., Murata Manufacturing, Hitachi Ltd., Samwha Capacitor Co Ltd, and UCAP Power, Inc.

Other players in the high voltage capacitor market are Jiande Haihua Electric Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Yide Technology Co., Ltd., RTDS Technologies, Sieyuan Electric, and others.

Impact of COVID-19 on the High Voltage Capacitor Market

• The high voltage capacitors market has been influenced by the spread of COVID-19.

• Manufacturing sites have been halted, owing to slowdown and unavailability of workforce.

• Furthermore, Asian and European countries under lockdowns have suffered major loss of business and revenue, owing to shutdown of manufacturing units in these regions.

• Operations of production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by outbreak of the disease; thereby, leading to slowdown in growth of the high voltage capacitors market in 2020.

Key findings of the study

• The report outlines the current high voltage capacitor market trends and future scenario of the market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• The high voltage capacitor market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue.

• On the basis of capacity, 7001-14000V segment garnered market share of 22.4% in 2020 in terms of volume.

• On the basis of application, the distribution; segment gained 16.0% share in 2020 in terms of volume.

• On the basis of region, the North America region garnered market share of 30.3% in 2020 in terms of volume.

