Precautionary water quality swimming advisory issued for sound-side area in Surf City

MOREHEAD CITY

Aug 2, 2022

State recreational water quality officials today issued a precautionary advisory warning the public against swimming and waterplay near and in an area of the Intracoastal Waterway in Surf City.

The warning pertains to waters between the Highway 210 Bridge and Beacon #65, including waters in Waters Bay and a portion of Stump Sound.

The advisory is due to public health risks associated with a wastewater spill caused by a lightning strike. The Town of Surf City reported that 100,000 gallons of untreated wastewater potentially discharged into Waters Bay.

The spill has stopped, and the state Division of Water Resources and the Division of Marine Fisheries are investigating the incident.

Wastewater discharges increase the risk that contamination is present in the waters. Adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections could occur if people swim in these areas, and the public is advised to avoid bodily contact with these waters.

State officials are monitoring the situation and will lift the advisory when bacteriological test results show levels within state and federal standards.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.