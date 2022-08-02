New Universities Are Added to the PCI Foundation’s Studio Nation - Seven Universities Awarded Curriculum Grants in 2022
For 2022 seven universities were chosen to establish new or renewed Precast Studios in their architecture, engineering and/or construction management programs.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year the PCI Foundation Board of Trustees awards curriculum development grants to universities who submit applications and pass a rigorous review process for acceptance.
For 2022, four new universities were chosen to establish new Precast Studios in their curriculum, and three universities were chosen for grant extensions, a total of seven.
The program, known as Studio Nation, now includes 43 universities in the United States and Canada and creates a network of professors who lead architecture, engineering and construction management programs as well as precasters, industry leaders and the Foundation’s leadership who share knowledge, teaching techniques and trends.
Universities chosen in 2022 include:
Brigham Young University
California State Polytechnic University
North Carolina State University
Sacramento State University
University of Hawai’i Manoa
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Pennsylvania
“The PCI Foundation’s mission is to put precast concrete in the classroom so future architects, engineers and construction managers are aware of the possibilities of precast concrete and its myriad uses,” said Marty McIntyre, Executive Director of the Chicago-based PCI Foundation. “Key components to each of the grants we award include industry partnership, new precast curriculum and innovative experiential learning.”
“In 2022 we are experiencing heightened interest and are expanding every one of our Foundation programs. We produce multiple student events, sponsor travel to trade events, hold an annual professors networking event and established a budget to cover travel and expenses for professors to work together.
ABOUT THE PCI FOUNDATION - Since 2001, the PCI Foundation has been the educational entity that supports the Precast/Prestressed Concrete industry. The mission of the PCI Foundation is to foster educational initiatives focused on innovative approaches to the integrated and sustainable use of precast concrete design, fabrication, and construction. It is a charitable 501(c) 3 corporation, based in Chicago, which supports the inclusion of precast concrete programs at accredited colleges and universities. To learn more, visit the PCI Foundation website at www.PCI-Foundation.org.
