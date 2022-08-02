Motorcycle ADAS Market To Hit $3.34 Billion by 2035: Allied Market Research

The use of motorcycle ADAS systems in adaptive cruise control (ACC), traction control system, anti-lock braking system, and others will drive the growth of the global motorcycle ADAS market. Huge initial investment costs and software failures related to automotive sensors will restrict the global market expansion. Asia-Pacific is slated to contribute the largest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global motorcycle ADAS market revenue is estimated at $1.86 billion in 2025, and will reach $3.34 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2035. The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of oscillating industry trends, top segments, value chain, major investment business scenarios, regional landscape, and competitive space. The study is a major source of information for giant players, entrepreneurs, owners, and managers in creating new business plans for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report demonstrates an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2026 to 2035 and guides investors in allocating funds in the rapidly evolving market.

Motorcycle ADAS Market Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2026­–2035 Base Year 2025 Market Size in 2025 $1.86 Billion Market Size in 2035 $3.34 Billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 380 Segments Covered Propulsion, Component, System, Sales Channel, Price Range, and Region. Drivers Embedding of ADAS systems in automotive improves comfort and ensures safety on road. The use of motorcycle ADAS systems in adaptive cruise control (ACC), traction control system (TCS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), and others. Surging demand for technologically advanced motorcycles and the need for reducing collisions on roads. Opportunities Increase in demand for bike taxi services and e-bike services. Restraints Huge initial investment costs and software failures related to automotive sensors.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak compelled governments to execute strict lockdown, resulting in a ban on the import and export of raw materials. This resulted in an adverse impact on the growth of the global motorcycle ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) market.

(advanced driver assistance system) market. Several firms commenced work-from-home activities as a precautionary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby resulting in a massive reduction in travel and journey. This led to a decline in an expansion of the global market.

The report offers a thorough division of the global motorcycle ADAS market based on propulsion, component, system, sales channel, price range, and region. It provides an in-depth investigation of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can get insights into market trends. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in knowing which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving massive growth in the ensuing years.

Based on sales channel, the OEM segment will contribute the largest market share in 2025, accounting for more than four-fifths of the overall share of the global motorcycle ADAS market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. However, the aftermarket segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 8.2% from 2026 to 2035.

In terms of the price range, the medium segment is set to hold the largest share in 2025, contributing nearly half of the overall share of the global motorcycle ADAS market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2035. However, the High segment is also anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 7.4% during the forecast timeframe. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as Low.

On basis of propulsion, the gasoline segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market in 2025, contributing more than four-fifths of the global motorcycle ADAS market share. Moreover, the segment is set to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the electric segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 8.5% from 2026 to 2035.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is slated to contribute the largest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market share. The region is predicted to continue its market dominance by 2035. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific motorcycle ADAS market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the assessment period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Major players of the global motorcycle ADAS market profiled in the research report include Brakes India Private Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, YAMAHA Motor Co., BMW, Suzuki Motor Corporation, BWI Group, Continental AG, D. Gubellini and C. Sas., Valeo, Ducati Motor Holding S.P.A, Garmin Ltd., Hasqvarna Group, NXP Semiconductors, TVS motor Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., KTM AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report evaluates these key participants in the global motorcycle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) industry. These participants have executed a slew of major business plans such as the extension of the consumer base, technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborations for enhancing penetration of new technologies in the global markets and establishing a strong market growth globally. The market study report helps in monitoring the performance of each segment along with examining the effect of new technology launches on the overall market earnings.

