By 2028, Size of Global Agricultural Robots and Drones Market Will Exceed US$ 14,120.03 Million, at 18.21% CAGR: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

According to a market research study, the demand analysis of Global Agricultural Robots and Drones Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 5,172.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 14,120.03 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 18.21% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Deere & Company (US), DJI (China), CNH Industrial NV (UK), AGCO Corporation (US), DeLaval (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (US), BouMatic Robotics (The Netherlands), Lely (The Netherlands), AgJunction (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems (US), YANMAR Co. (Japan), Deepfield Robotics (Germany), ecoRobotix (Switzerland), Harvest Automation (US), and Others.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Agricultural Robots and Drones Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5,172.50 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 14,120.03 million mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.21% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

What are Agricultural Robots and Drones? How big are the Agricultural Robots and Drones Industry?

Farmers can focus on increasing overall production yield by using agricultural robots to automate slow, repetitive, and boring tasks. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, milking robots, automated harvesting systems, driverless tractors, and other robots are examples of agricultural robots. However, due to the rapid commercialization of driverless tractors, they are expected to outperform drones and milking robots within the next three to four years. Growing population and labor shortages, as well as maturing IoT and navigation technologies, are some of the factors accelerating the use of robots in agriculture.

In addition, there is a vast untapped market potential and scope for agriculture automation, an increased use of electrification technology in agricultural robots, and the utilization of real-time multimodal robot systems in fields, all of which have created a number of opportunities for manufacturers. In addition to this, there is a large untapped market potential and scope for agriculture automation, an increased use of electrification technology in agricultural robots, and the use of real-time multimodal robot systems in fields. All of these factors have created numerous opportunities for manufacturers of driverless tractors, milking systems, and drones.

Market Growth Dynamics

The growth can be linked to agricultural robots' role in addressing societal issues related to expanding human populations by enhancing food yields, monitoring environmental footprints, and alleviating a widespread labor shortage. Agricultural robots assist farmers with cloud seeding, fruit harvesting, weed management, environmental monitoring, seed planting, and soil analysis, as well as increasing efficiency, lowering operating costs, and enabling the latest precision agriculture techniques. During the projected period, the factors mentioned above are expected to boost the global agricultural robots market forward. The global agricultural robotics market is growing due to rising urbanization and rising food consumption around the world. Furthermore, governments all over the world have declared numerous helpful policies in the form of subsidies or aid for better production, as well as campaigns to raise knowledge about agricultural robots among farmers.

The constant reduction in the number of agricultural and harvesting areas accessible for crop production due to expanding industrialization increased infrastructural developments, and other factors are directly accountable for the global food supply shortage. As a result, the use of agricultural robots to generate high production from current land and animals has piqued the interest of farmers, milkmen, and agricultural companies, among others. Furthermore, the desire for agricultural robots is primarily driven by reduced human effort, which directly translates to lower labor costs during agricultural tasks. Furthermore, the increasing need for precision agriculture and agriculture robots, which will boost market expansion throughout the projected period, is a crucial driver that will increase the use of agricultural products in the coming years.

Browse the full “Agricultural Robots and Drones Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Milking Robots, UAVs/Drones, Automated Harvesting Systems, Driverless Tractors, Others), By Farm Produce (Fruits & Vegetables, Field Crops, Dairy & Livestock, Others), By Farming Environment (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming, Dairy & Livestock Management, Soil & Irrigation Management, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/agricultural-robots-and-drones-market



Agricultural Robots and Drones Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a direct result of the COVID-19 epidemic, several companies all over the world have seen drops in revenue as well as disruptions in their supply chains. There have been restrictions placed on movement and commercial activity all over the world as a result of plant shutdowns and quarantine procedures. The impact on the economy is growing, and it is anticipated that the leading economies of the globe will enter a worldwide recession. The pandemic caused by COVID-19 across the world has had an effect on the market for agricultural robots. It has been predicted that the market will be significantly smaller in the year 2020 compared to 2019.

The participants in this market have noticed a decline in demand for a number of different kinds of robots that may be used for a variety of tasks. The majority of different kinds of agricultural robots have been impacted by this situation, and it is anticipated that it will have a short-term impact. In the year 2021, many athletes saw their growth rates either decline or remain stagnant.

Agricultural Robots and Drones Market: SegmentationAnalysis

UAVs are expected to be the leading segment by type. Agricultural drones' prices have steadily dropped over the years, making them an appealing investment for many modern farmers. The development of low-cost multispectral cameras has also contributed to keeping costs as low as possible. With authorities such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) laying the groundwork for drone regulations, the use of UAVs for agricultural applications has skyrocketed. As a result, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have the largest market share.

Due to the high penetration rate of UAVs and the high average selling price of driverless tractors, the field farming application is expected to hold a significant share of the agricultural robots market over the forecast period. Drones and self-driving tractors are assisting in the automation of field farming. As the use of driverless tractors for automating field farming applications expands, the market for driverless tractors is expected to surpass the market for milking robots. Milking robots have already been marketed, so the market is maturing. As a result, it will grow the slowest, causing dairy and livestock management applications to grow slower than other farming applications.

The global Agricultural Robots and Drones market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Milking Robots

UAVs/Drones

Automated Harvesting Systems

Driverless Tractors

Others

By Farm Produce

Fruits & Vegetables

Field Crops

Dairy & Livestock

Others

By Farming Environment

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application

Harvest Management

Field Farming

Dairy & Livestock Management

Soil & Irrigation Management

Others

Competitive Landscape

The report includes both qualitative and quantitative research on the global agricultural robots and drones market, as well as in-depth insights and development strategies used by the most prominent players in the market. The research also includes an in-depth analysis of the primary rivals in the market, as well as information regarding the level of competition posed by those companies. The research also identifies and analyses significant business tactics utilized by these primary market participants.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Agricultural Robots and Drones market include -

Deere & Company (US)

DJI (China)

CNH Industrial NV (UK)

AGCO Corporation (US)

DeLaval (Sweden)

Trimble Inc. (US)

BouMatic Robotics (The Netherlands)

Lely (The Netherlands)

AgJunction (US)

AgEagle Aerial Systems (US)

YANMAR Co. (Japan)

Deepfield Robotics (Germany)

ecoRobotix (Switzerland)

Harvest Automation (US)

Naïo Technologies (France)

ROBOTICS PLUS (New Zealand)

KUBOTA Corporation (Japan)

HARVEST CROO (US)

Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US)

Clearpath Robotics (Canada)

DroneDeploy (US)

Agrobot (Spain)

FFRobotics (Israel)

FullwoodPacko (UK)

Monarch Tractor (US)and Others

By type, UAVs are likely to be the most popular in upcoming years.

Field farming is predicted to hold a large proportion of the agricultural robotics market due to the high penetration rate of UAVs and the high average selling price of autonomous tractors.

On the basis of region, the North America had the highest proportion of the market for agricultural robots.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Agricultural Robots and Drones industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Agricultural Robots and Drones Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Agricultural Robots and Drones Industry?

What segments do the Agricultural Robots and Drones Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Agricultural Robots and Drones Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

In terms of sales, North America is the largest market for agricultural robots, accounting for roughly one-third of all sales in 2021. The United States is the world's largest user of agricultural and livestock management drones. In the United States, drones are used for a variety of tasks, including seeding, chemical spraying, crop monitoring, and irrigation control. Furthermore, milking robots hold a lot of promise in the country. Milking robots are used on all dairy farms in the United States and this proportion is expected to grow in the near future. Canada has also emerged as a promising market for self-driving tractors and milking robots.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5,172.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 14,120.03 Million CAGR Growth Rate 18.21% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Deere & Company (US), DJI (China), CNH Industrial NV (UK), AGCO Corporation (US), DeLaval (Sweden), Trimble Inc. (US), BouMatic Robotics (The Netherlands), Lely (The Netherlands), AgJunction (US), AgEagle Aerial Systems (US), YANMAR Co. (Japan), Deepfield Robotics (Germany), ecoRobotix (Switzerland), Harvest Automation (US), Naïo Technologies (France), ROBOTICS PLUS (New Zealand), KUBOTA Corporation (Japan), HARVEST CROO (US), Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US), Clearpath Robotics (Canada), DroneDeploy (US), Agrobot (Spain), FFRobotics (Israel), FullwoodPacko (UK), Monarch Tractor (US), and Others Key Segment By Type, Farm Produce, Farming Environment, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – By Type, Farm Produce, Farming Environment, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

