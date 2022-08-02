Eco Pioneer Flooring has joined with Seniors Home Services to Help Seniors Age at Home

All the things you need to age in place

Eco Pioneer Flooring joined with Seniors Home Services, making it possible for their aging customers to be able to remain safely in their homes

ANNOPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco Pioneer Flooring joined with Seniors Home Services, making it possible for their aging customers to be able to remain safely in their homes for as long as possible.

Seniors Home Services started with an aging parent! Jim Bland, Founder and CEO, was taking care of his dad and had to find resources to keep his dad happy and yet safe. He found the solutions but wanted to do more. He wanted to help those in the same situation. Education, research, and personal stories lead to Jim founding Seniors Home Services. We are here to help families stay worry free, and the senior happy, safe and comfortable at home.

According to the latest AARP study, over 95% of Seniors want to remain in their homes for as long as possible to Age in Place. As so many seniors live at home alone and are subject to undetected falls and other abnormalities, Aging in Place has its challenges for Seniors and results in family members constantly worrying about their loved one.

Seniors Home Services is a comprehensive resource for keeping seniors as safe as possible, for as long as possible, in their own homes. The company's 24/7 Connected Home Monitoring System provides home healthcare agency patients and families affordable, full-time patient oversight, reduced hospital readmissions, improved patient outcomes and an improved quality of life for patients and family members.

Additionally, the company offers medication management technology, fall injury-reduction flooring, indoor air purification and a unique technology that improves cognition, balance and motor skills. Under the program, Eco Pioneer Flooring’s customers and families will be provided information about Seniors Home Services products and services and their customers will be able to receive special pricing and discounts from Seniors Home Services.

About Eco Pioneer Flooring:

Eco Pioneer Flooring was founded with a purpose: to inspire and impact the world with environmentally friendly and affordable flooring solutions. They're constantly asking themselves how they can do more and make a greater impact - and that starts by reimagining everything that a company and industry can be. They want to demonstrate that a business can do good in the world- without charging a premium for it. And have learned that it takes creativity, empathy, and innovation to achieve that goal. Eco Pioneer Flooring is the top provider of quality, eco-friendly flooring for less. They serve all of Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. with a variety of vinyl flooring options as well as carpet, laminate, and hardwood flooring.