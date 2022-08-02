According to Reports Continuous Fiber Composites Market Size to Reach Blatant Growth in Coming years by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for lightweight materials in industrial applications is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 2,184.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand from the automotive industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global continuous fiber composite market is projected to be worth USD 3,315.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The continuous fiber composite market is observing rapid growth attributed to the growing demand for lightweight materials from industrial applications. Continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite is considered as an essential technology for the production of sustainable automotive, aircraft and machinery in the upcoming years, providing an increased manufacturing rate of robust and lightweight parts/components with the ability to be attached without fasteners/holes into cost-effective welded assemblies.

Demand for continuous fiber composite in aircraft manufacturing is a significant factor in driving the continuous fiber composite market demand. A significant percentage of the product is deployed in the production of aircraft structures, including Boeing 737-800 or Airbus A320 that are produced using glass, carbon, and aramid fibers. The continuous fiber composite matrix's primary constituent is low strength and rigidity plastic that holds the fibers in correct alignment and spacing and offers protection from abrasion and other environmental factors.

The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Continuous Fiber Composites market.

Competitor Analysis:

Key participants include Celanese Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Chomorat, Johns Manville, Huntsman Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Automated Dynamics, Toray Industries, and SABIC, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, Johns Manville announced its advanced composites technology, which comprises the OS-6 series and the innovative CR-6 and NCF-6 series.

Thermoset continuous fiber composite resin witnesses a significant demand attributed t its beneficial properties such as exceptional corrosives & solvents resistance, high heat resistance, and improved fatigue strength.

Non-crimp fabric composites are reinforced with straight (non-crimped) fibers mats, providing benefits, including strength, low production cost, and easy handling.

The continuous fiber composite market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the rapid industrialization, growth of the automotive sector, and rising demand for consumer electronic products.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Continuous Fiber Composites market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global continuous fiber composite market on the basis of resin type, product type, industry vertical, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermoset Composite Resins

Thermoplastic Composite Resins

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Woven Fabric

Non-Crimp Fabric

Unidirectional Tape

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace

Automotive

Power & Energy

Sports & Leisure

Consumer Electronics

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides

