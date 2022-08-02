With CAGR of 9.96%, Moringa Tea Market to hit US$ 20 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Moringa tea is ranked among top health supplements for its composition and anti-inflammatory properties. For example, the National Institute of Aging within the National Institute of Health recognizes moringa as a super food because of its high oxygen radical absorption capacity

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global moringa tea demand is estimated to surge throughout the forecast period (2022-2032). It has been anticipated to be valued at US$ 7.74 Billion in 2022, showcasing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.96% to be valued at US$ 20 Billion from 2022 to 2032.



Moringa Oleifera is the scientific name of a plant from which moringa tea is made, colloquially this plant is known as the drumstick tree. Moringa tea is gaining immense popularity among other tea beverages on the market, along with matcha tea, owing to the numerous health benefits it provides.

Increased usage of moringa-based products can be seen in the market including moringa oil, moringa tea, seeds, and other healthy products. A large network of moringa tea exports along with easy availability of raw materials are propelling the global moringa tea market forward.

Key Takeaways

The surge in health-conscious consumers and tea drinkers has led to the popularity of moringa tea in the global market. Moringa tea's nutritional value, in addition to being caffeine-free, distinguishes it from other tea products on the market.

Since tea is one of the most popular beverages consumed by the majority of people all around the world, its numerous benefits have become an additional factor driving tea consumption.

Moringa has several health benefits such as antimicrobial and antifungal features which are propelling growth in the market. Moringa, the raw material for moringa tea, is said to contain a rare combination of a potent antioxidant and a plant hormone, kaempferol, and quercetin. This flavonoid combination is said to reduce inflammation and prevent cholesterol buildup in the body.

The moringa trees are massively grown in South Asia. At present they are excessively grown in countries like India, Thailand, Africa, South Asian countries, Israel, and the Pacific Islands.

Moringa cultivation is expanding in other parts of the world due to its ability to withstand climate fluctuations and the increasing global demand for moringa-based products.





Competitive Landscape

Kuli Kuli, Grener, Rootalive, Rainforest Herbs, Ayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Moringa tea has a lot of potential for growth in countries where malnutrition is prevalent, or in countries like Brazil where non-profit organizations are promoting the use of moringa to fight diseases caused by polluted water. The promotion of organic moringa tea production also provides a potential opportunity to expand the consumer base and grow the moringa tea market in areas where the market for conventional products has reached saturation.

More Insights into the Moringa Tea Market

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the moringa tea market. Moringa trees are massively being grown in South Asian countries including Thailand and India. Properties attributed to Ayurveda, and natural therapeutic benefits are propelling the growth of the moringa tea market.

Proponents of Ayurveda and other natural therapies are encouraging the cultivation of the moringa tree due to its numerous health benefits. A significant rise in moringa tree cultivation can be seen owing to its numerous health benefits. The reasonable rise in the moringa tree-driven products is yet another reason to witness a boost in the moringa tea market.

As per the analysis of Future Market Insights, Europe is expected to provide immense growth opportunities for Moringa Tea, with Germany expected to steer the bulk of all regional growth. The region's moringa tea market is being fueled further by the region's large volume export of moringa tea to serve the vast rise in popularity of moringa tea in Western countries.

Countries with high malnutrition rates have a lot of potential for the growth of moringa tea. Countries like Brazil where non-profit organizations are promoting the use of moringa to fight diseases caused by polluted water showcase lucrative growth opportunities for sales of moringa tea in the global market.

Organic moringa tea production also showcases propelling growth opportunities to expand the consumer base and grow the moringa tea market in areas where the market for conventional products has reached saturation.

The antimicrobial and antifungal properties of moringa tea are driving growth in the global moringa tea market. Furthermore, the raw material for moringa tea is said to contain a rare combination of a potent antioxidant and a plant hormone, kaempferol, and quercetin. These combinations help in reducing inflammation in the body and prevent cholesterol buildup in the body.

Key Segments Profiled in the Moringa Tea Industry Survey

Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Formulation:

Original

Flavored

Packing Type:

Boxes

Bags

Loose

Gift Packing

Type:

Crushed Leaves

Tea Infusion Bags

