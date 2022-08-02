August 2, 2022 – TWC Invites Applications for Healthcare Apprenticeships to Increase Number of Registered Nurses in Texas

Date: August 2, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN –The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) is now accepting applications from Texas employers for statewide apprenticeship projects for registered nurses and other healthcare fields. The Statewide Healthcare Apprenticeship Initiative, passed by the Commission in February 2022, dedicates $15 million to develop career pathways to Registered Nurse ( RN ) licensure.

The agency envisioned the nursing registered apprenticeship programs through work sessions with healthcare providers, higher education, and workforce boards. The apprenticeship programs will provide paid RN clinicals and supporting pathway credentialing for Certified Nurse Assistants, Licensed Vocational Nurses, Associate Degree in Nursing to Registered Nurse, and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

According to TWC Labor Market analysis, there is a current gap of more than 25,000 Registered Nurses in Texas. TWC research expects demand for all healthcare occupations to grow faster than all occupations combined. The most recent projections indicate employment in Healthcare Occupations will grow 18.4 percent by 2028, adding over 190,000 new jobs. This growth will account for more than 11 percent of the overall anticipated growth in Texas.

TWC will award funds to help Texas-based employers secure Department of Labor registration and defray costs related to curricula development, instruction or training for apprentices, training supplies for apprentices, and instructor costs or mentor activities.

The maximum grant amount is $1 million per employer. Approved employers must create one apprentice position for every $6,000 awarded. Therefore, an employer requesting $1 million will create at least 166 apprenticeship positions. Selected employers may use funds for up to 18 months from the start date. While employers with multiple locations in Texas are the focus of this program, employers with single locations are also eligible to apply.

For more information or to apply for the grant, email TWC ’s Office of Apprenticeship at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.texas.gov for the application package.

Register for TWC ’s Apprenticeship Texas Conference on September 22-23, 2022.

