Introduce the whole family to fishing at MDC’s Basic Fishing for Families class Aug. 18 at Bellefontaine Conservation Area

Body

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo.—Fishing is a lifetime activity that can be enjoyed by all ages. That makes it a perfect activity for the whole family. It doesn’t require a lot of money. You don’t have to have lots of fancy equipment. You don’t even need to go far from home to do it. And you might even come away with some good eating—or at least a lot of fun. Fishing is also a great outing to promote family bonding.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to introduce families to the joys of fishing by offering a Basic Fishing for Families class Thursday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m.-noon at Bellefontaine Conservation Area in north St. Louis County. This a free program open to ages 6 years and up. Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

This fishing class will cover all the basics of fishing so that families will be equipped and confident to take the next steps on their own. Participants will learn how to cast a rod and reel, how to identify different species of fish and which ones they can expect to catch. The program will also demonstrate proper fish handling.

Bellefontaine Conservation Area is one of north county’s hidden secret fishing gems. It’s Bluegill Lake holds black bass, white bass, and sunfish waiting for anglers willing to cast a line. New anglers in the family will have an opportunity to put their skills to use right away.

Basic Fishing for Families is a free class, however advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Sy. Participants 16 and over who plan to fish will need a valid fishing license which can be purchased at https://mdc-web.s3licensing.com/.

Bellefontaine Conservation Area is located at 10600 Lewis and Clark Boulevard (Highway 367), .5-mile south of I-270 in the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors. Enter at the Missouri Veterans Home entrance, then take the Veterans Home driveway east to the area entrance. Participants should meet at the pavilion located at the Bellefontaine Conservation Area.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.