Sterile Rubber Stopper Market Projected to Record Highest Value of US$ 3.5 Billion By 2032 | Study by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Adelphi Group, APG Pharma, SciLabware Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., VWR International, LLC., DWK Life Sciences Inc. (Wheaton Industries),, and others are some of the leading players in the prominent sterile rubber stopper market. South Asia is expected to account for a significant share in the global sterile rubber stopper market from 2022 to 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sterile rubber stopper market is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022. The sterile rubber stopper market is anticipated to reach an estimated value of US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of 2032 while exhibiting a positive CAGR range of 6% to 7% over the assessment period of 2022 to 2032. An increase in the use of packaging solutions like bottles, vials, and others in the medical and pharmaceutical industry verticals is expected to fuel market growth for sterile rubber stoppers.



Sterile rubber stoppers are a type of closure used to provide strong and contaminant-free seals to medical and pharmaceutical containers such as bottles, vials, ampoules, and others. These stoppers are lightweight seal options composed of materials like EPDM, butyl rubber, chlorobutyl, bromobutyl, natural rubber, nitrile, and silicon. Sterile rubber stoppers make an excellent seal and provide a strong barrier against gases, ultraviolet rays, and moisture among others. This will likely foster an environment of growth for the sterile rubber stopper market.

Various organizations across the world are implementing stringent standards for sterilization of non-contaminated and safe drug delivery. In order to meet these standards, major market players are increasingly adopting sterilization processes such as autoclaving and gamma irradiation during the manufacturing of new sterile rubber stoppers. Thus, the introduction of new sterilization standards is expected to bode well for the market economy.

However, the implementation of strict environmental regulations, pertaining to the use of Teflon coatings on sterile rubber stoppers as it has an adverse impact on the environment, is expected to impede the global sterile rubber stopper market. Other factors likely to hinder market growth are the growing volatility in the cost of raw materials and the increasing availability of closures alternatives.

Key Takeaways:

Introduction of novel sterilization standards and norms to boost market prospects.

Strict environmental regulations and the availability of alternatives might impede market growth.

South Asia is expected to present attractive market opportunities over the forecast period.

Expanding medical and pharmaceutical sectors in India, China, and South Korea are expected to bolster market growth.

The sterile rubber stopper market in North America is predicted to grow at a rapid CAGR over the assessment period.





“Rising adoption of sterile rubber stoppers across multiple sectors due to its excellent barrier properties against external stimuli is expected to facilitate the sales of sterile rubber stoppers in the global market for the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Adelphi Group, APG Pharma, SciLabware Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., VWR International, LLC., and DWK Life Sciences Inc. (Wheaton Industries), among others are some of the major players in the sterile rubber stopper market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In a highly competitive market, major sterile rubber stopper market players are focused on employing tactics like partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions. These businesses are intent on releasing new and innovative products to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into the Sterile Rubber Stopper Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global sterile rubber stopper market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (sleeve stopper, straight plug stopper, snap on stopper, conical stopper, 3-Leg stopper), application (injection stopper, infusion stopper, lyophilization stopper, pharmaceutical disc) material (butyl rubber, chlorobutyl, bromobutyl, EPDM, natural rubber, nitrile, silicon), coating (B2 coating, flurotech & teflon coating), sterilization technology (autoclavable, gamma irradiation), diameter size (13 mm, 20 mm, 28 mm, 32 mm), end use (pharmaceutical, medical & healthcare, chemical, research and development) and region.

Key Segments Profiled in the Sterile Rubber Stopper Market Survey

By Product Type:

Sleeve Stopper

Straight Plug Stopper

Snap On Stopper

Conical Stopper

3Leg Stopper





By Application:

Injection Stopper

Infusion Stopper

Lyophilization Stopper

Pharmaceutical Disc

By Material:

Butyl Rubber

Chlorobutyl

Bromobutyl

EPDM

Natural Rubber

Nitrile

Silicon





By Coating:

B2 Coating

Flurotech & Teflon Coating

By Sterilization Technology:

Autoclavable

Gamma Irradiation

By Diameter Size:

13mm

20mm

28mm

32mm

By End Use:

Pharmaceutical

Medical & Healthcare

Chemical

Research & Development

According to the latest FMI reports, based on regional growth, South Asia is anticipated to hold a significant share of the sterile rubber stopper market over the forecast period of 2022-2032. The increasing burden of health issues is aiding the expansion of the medical and pharmaceutical sector in Asian countries like India, China, and South Korea. The resulting increase in the production of novel drugs and bionics has led to a surge in the sales of bottles, vials, and other pharmaceutical containers. Thus boosting the regional sterile rubber stopper market.

The sterile rubber stopper market in North America is expected to achieve significant growth over the assessment period. Primarily driven by the presence of major leading manufacturers, the region is expected to exhibit a high CAGR. Market manufacturers are focused on releasing new products into the market to cater to the rising demand. This is expected to further propel the regional market.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

