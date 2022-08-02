Leisure Vehicles Market Dynamic Growth Factors, COVID-19 impact on Industry Share and Outlook 2021-2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The trend toward a more active lifestyle has increased the demand for leisure vehicles. Industry participants are also aggressively involved in introducing innovative technical features in their product portfolio to enhance the appeal of their vehicles. Rapid rise in demand for comfortable travel and accommodation of large passenger groups is expected fuel adoption of RVs across the globe.

Key Market Players

Airstream, Inc

Bison RV Center

Columbia Northwest Inc

Crossroads RV, Inc.

Cruiser RV

DRV Luxury Suites

Dutchmen RV

Entegra Coach

Erwin Hymer Group

Fleetwood Corporation Limited

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus comes at a time when both developing economies and the automotive industry were hoping for a recovery in the market. The absolute magnitude of the impact depends on the duration of the ongoing lockdown.

The onset of COVID-19 in India is expected to have a negative impact on the automotive industry. Even after lockdown, further decline in vehicle demand is expected with discretionary spend taking a backseat.

The supply chain is expected to adapt quickly as China is coming back faster than normal, extended supply chain visibility at the highest level is the biggest risk mitigation factor that would affect productivity of companies.

COVID-19 is expected to impact almost all stakeholders in the value chain who would experience both short and medium-term impacts. This could range from a shortage of raw material, shift of production to other countries, deferred launches, and shrinkage in consumer demand.

Impact of COVID on the economy & automotive industry could vary depending on intensity, duration, and spread of the outbreak. As a result, the economy may witness a recovery as per the impact.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the leisure vehicles market industry along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the leisure vehicles market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the leisure vehicles market scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed leisure vehicle market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the leisure vehicles market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the leisure vehicle market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the leisure vehicle market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

