Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,895 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Seeks Postponement of Insurance Rate Hearing as Senate Debates "Game Changer" Tax Credit Extension

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

08/02/2022

Attorney General Tong Seeks Postponement of Insurance Rate Hearing as Senate Debates "Game Changer" Tax Credit Extension

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today urged the Connecticut Insurance Department to halt all consideration and planning for the August 15 public hearing on requested insurance rate adjustments for on-exchange policies offered by ConnectiCare and Anthem as the U.S. Senate debates extension of the Federal Advance Premium Tax Credit.

At CID’s request, these insurers built into their on-exchange rates an assumption that these tax credits would expire on January 1, 2023. That assumption was identified as a significant driver behind the double-digit request rate hikes.

“The tax credit extension would be a game changer, and may significantly reduce the need for an increase. It would be a dereliction of our duty to consumers to proceed with a hearing on rates built on what now appears to be a bad guess. Should Congress, as expected, vote to extend the Federal Advance Premium Tax Credits, requests must be revised—reflecting substantial savings to consumers—before any further steps are taken,” Attorney General Tong states in his letter.

Full text of the letter can be viewed here.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Seeks Postponement of Insurance Rate Hearing as Senate Debates "Game Changer" Tax Credit Extension

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.