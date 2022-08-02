Funding for Cultural Hub in Pictou

CANADA, August 2 - The Province is investing $2 million to make the deCoste Centre for Arts and Creativity and the Pictou Library a cultural hub.

“The new cultural hub will transform the downtown core of Pictou,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Both the deCoste Centre and library are invaluable community spaces that provide important services to residents and visitors. And both venues are ready to grow – they’re ready to attract residents and visitors to enjoy high-quality social and cultural experiences.”

The current deCoste Centre building will be expanded to about 2,100 square metres to become a cultural hub hosting a new, modern public library, a fully renovated theatre, visual arts exhibition facilities and meeting space for cultural and community groups. It will also have accessibility features to make it more inclusive.

The Government of Canada is contributing $6 million to the project. The Town of Pictou, the Municipality of the County of Pictou and community donors are providing more than $1 million.

Quotes: The deCoste Centre has been a fixture on the Pictou waterfront for over 35 years. The investment we are making today will establish an expanded cultural hub with a performing arts centre and brand new public library that will make our community a more vibrant and dynamic place to call home for a generation. I want to offer my thanks and congratulations to everyone at home who helped make this project happen. Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities This combined facility will be a great benefit to our many rural communities. We know our county is a great place to live and raise a family, but this kind of project makes it even more attractive. A very worthwhile investment from all three levels of government. Robert Parker, Warden, Municipality of the County of Pictou and Co-Chair of the Project Working Committee This enhanced and upgraded facility for arts and creativity shows how organizations can work together for a common purpose, impacting all our citizens now and in the future. Thank you to all levels of government for supporting this project and moving the dream to reality. Jim Ryan, Mayor, Town of Pictou and Co-Chair of the Project Working Committee This year marks the deCoste’s 40th anniversary. This enhanced facility ensures an even more successful future. Pictou will have one of Nova Scotia's most innovative cultural facilities. We are bringing two champions of community inclusion, engagement and programming together. Even before the building is under construction, we have found many new ways to partner with the library and the community is seeing the benefits. Together we will be a force for positive change. The sum will be much greater than the parts. Troy Greencorn, Executive Director, deCoste Centre for Arts and Creativity Public libraries are so much more today. Not only are they places of reading and learning, but active social spaces with meeting rooms, technology centres and outdoor gathering areas. This funding turns a community vision into reality. Dan Currie, Chairperson, Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library

Quick Facts: the cultural hub is expected to draw 30 to 50 per cent more patrons, having a multimillion-dollar impact on downtown businesses

the deCoste Centre has hosted more than 3,000 shows over the past 40 years

there are more than 41,000 visits to the Pictou Library each year

the Pictou Library is part of the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library system

