Shared Mobility Market Size, Growth, Report Study, Demand, Key Players, and Forecast by 2021-2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global shared mobility market is propelling, due to rise in venture capital and strategic investments, government initiatives for smart cities, and increase in inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet. However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives for the development of bike sharing infrastructure is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Download Report (210 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10544

Key Market Players

Autocrypt Co., Ltd.

BlaBlaCar

Blu-Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

Bolt Technology OÜ

Cabify Espaa S.L.U.

EasyMile SAS

Free2move

Getaround, Inc.

Lyft, Inc.

Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd.

ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola)

Uber Technologies Inc.

Zoomcar India Private Limited

Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

Yandex LLC

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10544

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on shared mobility owing to change in mobility patterns of people across the globe. Mobility of people during the pandemic decreased significantly as well as number of visits to workplaces also decreased. The pandemic has also resulted in shift in priorities regarding commute. Commuters started to look for safe sanitized and lower risk of infection modes of transportation. Commuters also avoided the shared mobility services such as ride sharing due to strong concerns about sharing rides with persons who might potentially be infected or riding in vehicles that may have recently been used by infected person. In addition, during COVID-19 pandemic, public transit ridership and patronage of transportation network companies (TNC, also known as ride hailing and ride sourcing), ridesharing and many shared micro mobility services plummeted due to stay-at-home orders, virus concerns, and business closures. Ride-hailing also declined due to the restraints of social distancing, fear of congestion and reduced commuting.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10544

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global shared mobility market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing shared mobility market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the shared mobility market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global shared mobility market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global shared mobility market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10544

Several government initiatives have been made for implementing the concept of shared mobility across the globe. This has led to the growth of the global shared mobility market. For instance, in 2019, in Japan, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (MEIT) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) jointly created the smart mobility challenge subsidy program, thereby generating revenue of $27.6 million for the smart mobility challenge subsidy program. Similar investments and subsidy programs have been implemented by different governments across the globe, which also led to the growth of the global shared mobility market.

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shared-mobility-market-A10179

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com