Shared Mobility Market Size, Growth, Report Study, Demand, Key Players, and Forecast by 2021-2031
PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the global shared mobility market is propelling, due to rise in venture capital and strategic investments, government initiatives for smart cities, and increase in inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet. However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives for the development of bike sharing infrastructure is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
Autocrypt Co., Ltd.
BlaBlaCar
Blu-Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd.
Bolt Technology OÜ
Cabify Espaa S.L.U.
EasyMile SAS
Free2move
Getaround, Inc.
Lyft, Inc.
Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd.
ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola)
Uber Technologies Inc.
Zoomcar India Private Limited
Didi Chuxing Technology Co.
Yandex LLC
COVID-19 has had a negative impact on shared mobility owing to change in mobility patterns of people across the globe. Mobility of people during the pandemic decreased significantly as well as number of visits to workplaces also decreased. The pandemic has also resulted in shift in priorities regarding commute. Commuters started to look for safe sanitized and lower risk of infection modes of transportation. Commuters also avoided the shared mobility services such as ride sharing due to strong concerns about sharing rides with persons who might potentially be infected or riding in vehicles that may have recently been used by infected person. In addition, during COVID-19 pandemic, public transit ridership and patronage of transportation network companies (TNC, also known as ride hailing and ride sourcing), ridesharing and many shared micro mobility services plummeted due to stay-at-home orders, virus concerns, and business closures. Ride-hailing also declined due to the restraints of social distancing, fear of congestion and reduced commuting.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global shared mobility market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing shared mobility market opportunities.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the shared mobility market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global shared mobility market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global shared mobility market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Several government initiatives have been made for implementing the concept of shared mobility across the globe. This has led to the growth of the global shared mobility market. For instance, in 2019, in Japan, the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (MEIT) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) jointly created the smart mobility challenge subsidy program, thereby generating revenue of $27.6 million for the smart mobility challenge subsidy program. Similar investments and subsidy programs have been implemented by different governments across the globe, which also led to the growth of the global shared mobility market.
