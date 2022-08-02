Sports Nutrition Market 2022 Key Competitors, Major Products and Services, Share Analysis, and Upcoming Trends to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Sports Nutrition Market Size – USD 39.91 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Increasing number of sports nutrition brands.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports nutrition market size was USD 39.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world and rising demand for sports stars in advertising and marketing for various brands and products is further supporting demand for sports nutrition products and supplements and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

After 135 years since the founding of the first professional sports league in the USA, professional sports leagues finally made their way to countries like India. There are currently more than 12 national professional sports leagues in India, each at a distinct stage of development. The IPL is the oldest of all the national professional sports leagues in India. NBA, MLB, and the NFL are the three most profitable sports. among the top 11 lucrative professional leagues worldwide.

Global professional sports have made a substantial contribution to raising the bar for several sports over the years, including football, badminton, boxing, and others. Television offers professional leagues a broad audience and always enables them to also draw sponsors who are ready to spend in competitions in exchange for the right to advertise their goods and services in stadiums and during commercial breaks. Increase in number of competitive sporting events and leagues around the world is expected to increase the demand for standard sports nutrition products in order to maintain a proper physical health condition.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Sports Nutrition market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, and entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key players in the market include Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Abbott., The Simply Good Foods Co., PepsiCo, Clif Bar & Company., MusclePharm Corporation., Nestlé Health Science, Post Holdings, Inc., BA Sports Nutrition, Llc. (The Coca-Cola Company.), and CSN Supplements

Key Highlights from the Report

On 30 April 2021, Nestle acquired the core brands of The Bountiful Company for USD 5.75 billion. Along with the company's US private label division, the deal also includes high-growth brands such as Nature's Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, and Puritan's Pride. The purchase excludes the active nutrition and sports nutrition brands Pure Protein, Body Fortress, and MET-Rx, together with Dr.Organic and the Canadian over-the-counter (OTC) business, which do not add to the portfolio of Nestlé Health Science.

The protein supplements segment revenue is expected to account for the largest share over the forecast period. The smallest components that makeup proteins are amino acids. Amino acids are used by the body to make muscle, and other essential body proteins required for the immune system, and to regulate a variety of biological functions. Consumption of protein supplements helps sportspersons and athletes in muscle building and improves performance.

The post-workout segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021. After exercise, eating the correct nutrients helps speed up the body's recovery. Protein needs for adults range from 0.14 to 0.23 grams per pound of body weight. Growing demand for nutritional supplements post-workout can further contribute to the revenue growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global Sports Nutrition based on product type, application, formulation, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Protein Supplements

Vitamins & Minerals Supplements

Probiotics Supplements

Omega-3-Fatty Acids Supplements

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Pre-workout

Post-workout

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

Radical Features of the Sports Nutrition Market Report:

The report encompasses Sports Nutrition market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Sports Nutrition industry

