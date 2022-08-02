Nebulizers Market to Reach Valuation of USD 2.17 Billion and growing at CAGR of 7.6% by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in prevalence of various respiratory disorders is a key factor driving nebulizers market revenue growth

Nebulizers Market Size – USD 1.12 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Growing environmental and air pollution” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nebulizers market size was USD 1.12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. New innovative product launches, rise in prevalence of various respiratory disorders in addition to growing environmental and air pollution major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising incidences of respiratory disorders, such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), especially in emerging countries led to increasing demand for nebulizer products in the healthcare sector.

WHO's air quality database 2022 included ground measurements of annual mean concentrations of Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), a prevalent urban pollutant that contributes to particle matter and ozone production. Measurements of particulate matter with diameters smaller or equal than 10 μm (PM10) or 2.5 μm (PM2.5), which are both types of pollutants originate from human activities involving fossil fuel combustion, were included in database as well. According to WHO, in addition to outdoor air pollution, indoor smoke is a serious health risk for almost 2.4 billion individuals who cook and heat their apartments with kerosene fuels, biomass, and coal.

A novel report on global Nebulizers market is offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Nebulizers market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Nebulizers market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Nebulizers market:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Corporation, General Electric Company, Briggs Healthcare, Beurer GmbH, Allied Healthcare, Trudell Medical International, Teleflex Incorporated, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, and Vectura Group Ltd.

Key Highlights in the Report

The jet nebulizer segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Cost-effectiveness and ease of handling of nebulizers are some of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Aerosol production with minimum patient cooperation owing to strong flow of gas through a jet nebulizer, which allows solvent evaporation during nebulization, lowering volume given and concentrating aerosol. Furthermore, easy administration of medicine, mucolytic, liposomal formulations, and recombinant pharmaceuticals, among others, is driving demand for jet nebulizers by patients.

The portable segment is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to cost-effectiveness and compact size, which enable easy to use especially for homecare patients. Rapid adoption of portable nebulizer devices as it provides shorter treatment duration, and quiet operation, which helps in improving patient adherence to therapy, is a key factor driving growth of this segment. Moreover, various R&D initiative and technological advancements are increasing demand for more innovative portable devices.

The homecare settings segment is expected to register a significant growth owing to increasing number of portable product launch and comparatively cost-effective. Portable devices enable less wastage and ease to use during inhalation therapy, which provide patients to use less effort while using it. High cost of hospital visits and stay is increasing preference for homecare among patients, which is one of the primary factor contributing to growth of the market

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nebulizers market based on product, modality, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ultrasonic nebulizer

Jet nebulizer

Mesh nebulizer

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Table-top

Portable

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Clinics

Hospitals

Homecare settings

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Features of the Nebulizers Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

