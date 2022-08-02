Official Visit by His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam, 3 to 5 August 2022

His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei Darussalam, will make an official visit to Singapore from 3 to 5 August 2022 at the invitation of Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. His Royal Highness is leading a delegation to Singapore for the 8th Singapore-Brunei Young Leaders’ Programme (YLP). Launched in 2013, the YLP is a key platform for young Singaporean and Bruneian leaders to interact and build ties with one another.

His Royal Highness will be accompanied by Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, and their children, Her Royal Highness Princess Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah, His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad Aiman, and Her Royal Highness Princess Faathimah Az-Zahraa’ Raihaanul Bolkiah. Other members of the Brunei delegation include Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II Dato Amin Liew Abdullah, Minister of Education Datin Romaizah Salleh, Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Dato Riza Yunos, and senior officials from the Brunei Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Public Service Department.

During the YLP, President Halimah Yacob and Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee will host lunch for Their Royal Highnesses. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will separately host lunch for His Royal Highness and members of his delegation. A welcome dinner will be hosted by SM Teo and Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong for Their Royal Highnesses and the Bruneian delegation. His Royal Highness will also make separate visits to Victoria School and Victoria Hall, Our Tampines Hub and its integrated public service centre, and RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base.

His Royal Highness’ visit, the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reaffirms the excellent and close ties between Singapore and Brunei. During the visit, both sides will discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties in the coming years.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

2 AUGUST 2022