Reminder: Public Hearing to be Held Aug. 16 on Draft Air Permit for Enviva Pellets Ahoskie

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host an in-person public hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 16, on the draft Title V air permit renewal for Enviva Pellets, LLC – Ahoskie Plant.

The proposed permit includes modifications at the wood pellet manufacturing plant in Hertford County to increase production from 481,800 oven dried tons to 630,000 oven dried tons per year. The draft permit also requires the installation of air pollution control equipment and operational limits to reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and total hazardous air pollutants (HAP). To reduce VOC and HAP emissions, the draft permit would require the facility to install a regenerative thermal oxidizer and a regenerative catalytic/thermal oxidizer. The draft permit limits the facility’s VOC emissions to less than 250 tons per year and HAP emissions to less than 10 tons per year of any one HAP and less than 25 tons per year for all HAPs combined.

The public is invited to attend the hearing and provide its comments on the proposed action. Sign up will be available upon arrival. Oral comments at the hearing should be limited to three minutes or less. Written comments may also be submitted during the hearing.

What: Enviva Pellets, LLC – Ahoskie Plant Public Hearing

Date and Time: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Location: Roanoke-Chowan Community College gymnasium, New Student Services Center, Room 101, 109 Community College Road, Ahoskie, NC 27910.

Comments on the project can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Enviva Ahoskie.20B” or by leaving a voicemail at (919) 707-8430. The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

The Division will consider all public comment before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

Copies of all data and the application submitted by Enviva Pellets, LLC – Ahoskie Plant are available for public inspection on the DAQ website or in person by appointment only at:

NC DEQ

Division of Air Quality

Air Permits Section

217 West Jones Street, Suite 4000

Raleigh, NC 27603

or

Washington Regional Office

943 Washington Square Mall

Washington, NC 27889