Anticonvulsants Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030

Rising incidence of epilepsy and psychiatric disorders is a key factor driving anticonvulsants market revenue growth

Anticonvulsants Market Size – USD 18.16 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – Increasing approvals of anticonvulsant drugs” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anticonvulsants market size was USD 18.16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising high-value investments in the healthcare sector along with increasing Research & Development (R&D) initiative by various major pharmaceutical companies for improvement in anticonvulsant therapy tolerability and drugs are major factors driving market revenue growth. In addition, rising incidences of epilepsy and various neurological disorders along with growing need for pain management caused by migraines are contributing to growth of the anticonvulsants market.

Anticonvulsants are medicinal drugs primarily used for treatment of epileptic seizures as well as various psychiatric disorders. High demand for anticonvulsants owing to increasing incidences of bipolar and other disorders consists of recurring aggression, severe temper dysregulation, intellectual impairment, autistic spectrum disorder, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). According to National Institute of Mental Health, around 21% of U.S. adults experienced mental illness in 2020, which is around 52.9 million individuals. Moreover, bipolar disorder was estimated for around 7 million individuals, almost 2.8% of the U.S. adults.

Key Highlights in the Report

The AMPA segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. AMPA is utilized in treatment of partial on-set seizures in patients suffering from epilepsy as drugs bind to AMPA receptor present in Central Nervous System (CNS) and block the receptor, which is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Two major subtypes of AMPARs, calcium-permeable (CP-AMPARs) and calcium-impermeable (CI-AMPARs) offer different roles in the maintenance of balance in excitation-inhibition of brain.

Better efficacy, fewer side effects, and greater tolerance of second-generation anticonvulsant medications are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Moreover, non-requirement of blood level monitoring is increasing demand for second-generation drugs. High demand for anticonvulsant drugs for monotherapy or supplementary therapy is contributing to growth of this segment as well.

The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing number of hospital pharmacies for neurological disorder, in addition to presence of doctors and medical professionals in both developed as well as emerging countries, are a few key factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Increasing healthcare infrastructure with proper medical supplies and facilities along with high-value funding for development of innovative drugs are contributing to growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global anticonvulsants market based on drug type, drug generation, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

α-Amino-3-Hydroxy-5-Methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic Acid (AMPA)

N-Methyl-D-Aspartate Receptor (NMDAR)

Carbamate Anticonvulsants

Barbiturate

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitor

Triazine

Others

Drug Generation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

The key players studied in the report are

GSK Group of Companies, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Abbott, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., and Sanofi.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

