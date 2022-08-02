Microneedling Market Growth, Size, Share, Top Companies, Manufacturing Cost Analysis and Future Forecast Up to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of drug-loaded microneedles for delivery of medicinal formulation is a key factor driving microneedling market revenue growth

Microneedling Market Size – USD 505.3 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.70%, Market Trends – Rapid advancements in microneedling systems” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microneedling market size was USD 505.3 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing awareness about aesthetic medicinal treatments through social media is a crucial factor driving market revenue growth.

Microneedling is a cosmetic procedure where skin of the patient is pricked using microneedles to inflict damage, in turn, stimulate production of collagen and elastin protein, which improve skin quality and rejuvenate it. It has been noted to treat various dermatological conditions including acne, atopic dermatitis, alopecia, scars, spots, wrinkles and fine lines, and hyperhidrosis. Aging and geriatric patients are increasingly adopting the procedure for reducing facial fine lines and wrinkles and increase brightness of skin.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved use of microneedling devices for treatment and improvement of facial wrinkles, acne scars, and abdominal scars, and stretch marks in patients above or of age of 22. Blunt-tipped microneedle dermarollers are available as over-the-counter products in retail stores for removal of dead skin, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the global microneedling market between 2022 and 2030.

Key Highlights in the Report

The patch segment is expected to account for a moderate revenue share during the forecast period. Steady use of microneedle patches for transdermal drug delivery and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases are major factors increasing adoption of the product. Exposure of orally delivered drugs to digestive enzymes and acids is a major drawback, which has further increased adoption of microneedle patches.

According to statistics of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 10% of the total U.S. population has diabetes. Technological advancements have introduced glucose-responsive microneedles for dermal anchorage to patients of diabetes. In addition, development of biodegradable patches is another factor expected to drive revenue growth of this segment over the coming years.

The alopecia segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth rate between 2022 and 2030. Rising incidence of alopecia due to genetic causes, stress, and hormonal changes have resulted in increasing adoption of microneedling procedures for enhancing hair growth. Microneedles are believed to enhance growth of hair by inducing stem cells in hair follicles underneath skin.

Furthermore, a review published in National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2022 stated that microneedling has been found to be effective for significantly reducing androgenic alopecia and alopecia areata in patients when done in combination with growth factor solutions such as minoxidil or platelet-rich plasma. Rising number of clinical trials conducted for further investigating effectiveness of the procedure will contribute to revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global microneedling market based on type, needle material, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Laser

Radiofrequency

Rollers

Patch

Needle Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Metal

Glass

Silicon

Application Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Skin Rejuvenation

Alopecia

Sun Damage

Acne

Scar and Spots

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Cosmetic Therapy Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Microneedling Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The key players studied in the report are

Dermaconcepts,

Dermaroller GmbH,

Crown Aesthetics,

Beijing Sanhe Beauty S & T Co., Ltd.,

Aesthetic Group,

Cutera,

Lumenis Be Ltd.,

Cynosure,

Lutronic, and

DermaQuip

