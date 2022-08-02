Acrylamide Market Estimates To Surpass USD 5.82 Billion at a CAGR 4.1% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Increasing application of acrylamide in wastewater treatment and as thickener in cosmetic industry is driving the demand of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Acrylamide market is forecast to reach USD 5.82 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acrylamide is a compound prepared by the hydrolysis of acrylonitrile. It is also produced while cooking foods containing carbohydrates. The compound is also highly absorbent, which makes it ideal for application in baby diapers.

The acrylamide market is expected to gain significant importance with municipal wastewater treatment applications encouraging the consumption of the product. It is used in a wide variety of industrial wastewater treatment processes that employ breweries, paper, pharmaceuticals, leather, textiles, electroplating, and petrochemical. Moreover, it also plays a crucial role in playing a solid-liquid separator in municipal wastewater treatments for treating sewage. The primary factor driving the market are increased consumer awareness towards health and inclusion of a healthy diet in daily food. Moreover, the growth in the food and bakery industry is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The growing food and bakery industry is anticipated to propel the demand of the market.

Acrylamide can also be used to recover unconventional gases economically via hydraulic fracturing. The United States is planning to invest USD 71.1 Billion for new shale gas capacities by the end of 2020. This is expected to propel the demand with the need to perform hydraulic fracturing operations. Asia Pacific led the market for Acrylamide in terms of production as well as consumption. Countries such as India and China are major markets in the region due to their economic development.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2892

Major companies Kemira, Rudong Natian, BASF SE, Ashland Inc., INEOS, SNF, Beijing Hengju, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsui Chemicals, and National Aluminium Company Limited

Further key findings from the report suggest

More than 90% of acrylamide is used in the manufacture of polyacrylamides (PAM). They are organic flocculants, and their use is as wastewater treatment agents. PAM is also used as dewatering and conditioning aids for sludge, in industrial operations such as in pulp and paper plants, and thickening of waste sludge in municipal sewage treatment.

An important application for PAM is in enhanced oil recovery (EOR). EOR is usually used when the rest of the extraction methods have become inept. It boosts extraction yields by injecting either a gas or a PAM/water solution.

When aqueous acrylamide solutions are mixed with sewage, they form large flocs, which improve sedimentation rate in clarifiers, water removal in sludge thickening equipment, and floatation rates in dissolved air flotation (DAF) systems.

The water treatment industry is witnessing strong growth fuelled by the increased industrial demand for water. As water is utilized in large quantities in several industries, such as mining and metallurgy, steel, power, oil and gas, petrochemicals, food and beverage, and textile and dyes, government all over the world are implementing regulations to treat waste water on these industries, before releasing it back into the environment.

Europe holds a noteworthy share of shale gas reserves, and there are still countless reserves present throughout the globe. With fracking applications growing globally, the consumption of the market product is expected to grow steadily, supported by the upsurge in the shale gas extraction activities.

To know more about the report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acrylamide-market

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Acrylamide Water Solution

Acrylamide Crystals

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

Flocculent

Thickener

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Oil and Gas

Cosmetics

Food Packaging

Pulp and Paper

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2892

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Browse More Related Research Reports:

Precast Gels Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/precast-gels-market

Single Wall Corrugated Pipe Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/single-wall-corrugated-pipe-market

Aluminum Pigments Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aluminum-pigments-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.