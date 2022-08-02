License Management Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing features of software license management that aid end-use industries in optimizing their business operations

License Management Market Size – USD 1,019.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.5%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for pay-as-you-go software license” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global license management market size reached USD 1,019.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Companies are focusing on lowering their operational costs as a result of high volatility in raw material prices and lower profitability. As a result, they are looking for license management software to reduce costs, optimize software usage, and avoid any loss due to license non-compliance.

In addition, license management enables companies to manage all of their contracts, agreements, license entitlements, and software inventory from a single location. The growing demand for license management can also be attributed to its numerous benefits. For instance, it assists companies in efficiently organizing and storing software agreements in a secure location. As a result, companies can protect themselves against unexpected license fees and penalties. License management has also enabled companies to reduce software procurement costs by avoiding penalties for noncompliance, lowering renewal fees, and offering significant discounts.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global License Management market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Oracle Corporation, DXC Technology Company, IBM Corporation, Ivanti, Flexera Software LLC, Thales Cloud Security, ServiceNow, Inc., Snow Software, Inc., Labs64 Netlicensing, Reprise Software, TeamEDA Inc., and Persistent Security, LLC

Key Highlights in the Report

The cloud segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. The rapid adoption of technologies such as big data, Machine Learning (ML), and others in various industries is a major factor driving the revenue growth of the segment. These technologies are used to monitor, analyze, and visualize unprocessed data.

In addition, integrating these technologies with cloud-based solutions significantly assists companies in improving their visualization capabilities as well as making complex data more accessible and usable. Cloud-based software has also empowered data usage and has reduced data storage complications. This has significantly boosted business productivity, improving decision-making processes, and lowering operational costs.

The audit services segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing awareness regarding various benefits of audit management software is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market in the segment. For instance, auditing software enables companies to streamline their audit processes while also complying with regulations or internal policies.

In addition, this type of software aids in the definition, implementation, and monitoring of auditing procedures for a variety of purposes, including quality management, health, and environmental protection. The integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and others with audit management software, which aids in the generation of high-quality reports and maintains accuracy during auditing, can also be attributed to the increased demand for license management in audit services.

Emergen Research has segmented the global license management market on the basis of deployment mode, application, industry, and region:

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

On-Premises

Cloud

Application Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Audit Services

Advisory Services

Compliance Management

Operation & Analytics

Software Inventory Management

Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Information Technology

Banking & Financial Services

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the License Management Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

