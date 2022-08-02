Air Conditioning Market by Growth Analysis and Precise Outlook – 2030 | Key Players – Daikin Industries, LG Electronics
Emerging countries economic development and world's temperature increase are significant factors driving global air conditioning market revenue growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air conditioning market size was USD 129.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as residential and business sectors rapidly using air conditioning systems as a result of fast urbanization and growing global warming caused by population development. Consumer preference for efficient and pleasant air conditioning systems is driving manufacturers to continuously develop technologically green energy-based air conditioning systems. As the primary cause of global warming is release of dangerous chemicals into atmosphere such as Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and Hydro-Chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), which has an adverse effect on ecosystem and causes ozone layer thinning. In addition, increasing demand for portable and energy-efficient air conditioning systems is driving market revenue growth.
Apart from this, demand for energy-efficient air conditioning systems with high-quality air filters has grown as a result of strict government rules addressing environmental degradation, which is driving market revenue growth. By upgrading air filters, AC systems can have a longer lifespan. Consumers are increasingly using HVAC filters owing to high expense of entire system and need to make sure that it lasts the entire expected lifespan.
Competitive Terrain:
Some major companies operating in the global market include:
Daikin Industries, Ltd.,
Emerson Electric Co.,
Midea Group,
Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning,
Carrier,
LG Electronics,
Panasonic Holdings Corporation,
Toshiba Corporation,
Haier Group,
Samsung, and
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
Key Highlights in the Report
On 25 October 2021, Johnson Control made its building operators empowered enough to track health and wellness metrics and sustainability while reducing waste, water, and energy use, as well as lowering building’s overall carbon footprint.
The wall-mounted segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising levels of technological development in manufacturing and construction industries, paradigm shifts toward environment-friendly and sustainable construction practices, growing acceptance of smart homes and smart buildings, and rising preferences for superior waterproofing. During the forecast period, wall air conditioners can be remotely controlled and managed via smart assistants or software on gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, or general remote controls.
Additionally, growing emphasis on green building as well as an increase in rehabilitation and redevelopment plans, particularly in emerging nations, are driving market expansion. For instance, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has suggested that specified energy-saving standards must be reached in view of the need to save energy and threat of global warming. As a consequence of advancement of these smart air conditioning systems, manufacturers focus has switched to Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems.
Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Regional Outlook of Air Conditioning Market:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Emergen Research has segmented the global air conditioning market based on product type, application, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion 2019-2030)
Window-mounted
Wall-mounted
Celling/ Central-mounted
Portable
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Commercial
Residential
