Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,867 in the last 365 days.

Global Interventional Oncology Market is Expected to Reach $4.12 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for minimally invasive therapeutics, a surge in awareness regarding cancer and acceptance of interventional oncology procedures for detecting and treating cancer and rise in investments in research and development by biopharmaceutical industry players drive the growth of the global interventional oncology market. Based on product, the particle embolization segment contributed to the highest share in 2021 and would dominate through the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Interventional Oncology Market generated $1.98 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $4.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Report (176 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3702


Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2022­–2031
Base Year 2021
Market Size in 2021 $1.98 billion
Market Size in 2031 $4.12 billion
CAGR 7.6%
No. of Pages in Report 176
Segments covered Product and Region
Drivers Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer
Surge in acceptance of interventional oncology procedures for detecting and treating cancer
Spike in demand for minimally invasive therapeutics
Opportunities Growing investments in research and development by biopharmaceutical industry players
Increased focus on launching novel technologically advanced products by key market players
Restraints Scarcity of well-trained oncologists and radiologists along with unfavorable regulations of the government
Limited clinical data to support therapeutic efficacy along with prevalence of alternative therapies

Covid-19 scenario-

  • The Covid-19 outbreak impacted the global interventional oncology market negatively. Lockdowns imposed by the government led manufacturers of interventional oncology devices to face many challenges such as disruption of supply chain for the raw materials and the closure of various production facilities.
  • In addition, the pandemic led to unavailability of skilled lab professionals to run diagnostic tests, inadequate distribution of funds for research in academic and research institutes, limited operations in most industries due to temporary lockdown of manufactures and academic institutes, are leading to a scarcity in the supply of the interventional oncology products to end users.
  • Many number of medical colleges and hospitals around the world were restructured to increase accommodation of more patients diagnosed with COVID-19. This is another reason for which the market suffered losses.
  • However, innovative initiatives by key players to develop a new category of interventional oncology robotics to perform surgery of tumors boost the market growth post-pandemic.


Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3702?reqfor=covid


The report offers detailed segmentation of the global interventional oncology market based on product and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the particle embolization segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2031. The support devices segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period. The other product discussed in the report is ablation.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The Asia-Pacific market, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Purchase Inquire Before Buying:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3702?reqfor=covid

The key market players analyzed in the global interventional oncology market report include Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd., AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Medtronic Plc., The report analyzes these key players of the global interventional oncology market.

These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.


Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Interventional Oncology Market is Expected to Reach $4.12 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.