Women’s Health App Market to Reach $18.25 Billion by 2031, Allied Market Research Says

Growing prevalence of menstrual issues and diseases related to menopause, growing concerns related to weight management, diet and fitness, technological advancements in women’s health apps, and growing initiatives regarding women health awareness programs by government and non-government organizations drive the growth of the global women’s health app market. Based on type, the menstrual health segment accounted for the highest share in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominancy during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global women’s health app market generated $2.88 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.25 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.88 Billion Market Size in 2031 $18.25 Billion CAGR 20.1% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments covered Type, Age Group and Region Drivers Growing prevalence of menstrual issues and diseases related to menopause such as hypertension Growing concerns related to weight management, diet and fitness Surge in prevalence of various types of cancer Opportunities Technological advancements in women’s health apps Increase in initiatives regarding women health awareness programs by government and non-government organizations Restraints Concerns related to cybersecurity and data breach

Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8803

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Women’s Health App Market Scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak impacted the women’s health app market positively. Many healthcare clinics were temporarily closed and access was restricted to non-essential care to avoid virus infection spread and risk for patients. Hospital and physician visits became limited, especially for pregnant women and those undergoing fertility treatments. Concerns related to health and fitness also grew among the population.

Therefore, the demand for health applications and digital platforms grew significantly, which notably contributed to the growth of the market.

The pandemic brought more self-awareness and self-care among women post pandemic, which increased the user base for fitness tracking apps globally.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Women’s Health App Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8803?reqfor=covid

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global women’s health app market based on type, age group and region. The report provides analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the menstrual health segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the nutrition and fitness segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of pregnancy tracking, menopause, disease management, and others.

Based on age group, the 25 to 34 years segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, 15 to 24 years segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period. The report offers analysis of 35 to 44 years and above 44 years segments.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8803

Leading players of the global women’s health app market analyzed in the research include Flo Health, Inc., Clue App, Apple Inc., Glow, Inc., Google Inc., Withings, Fitbit, Inc., ovia health, DOT (Cycle Technologies), NURX Inc., FemTec Health, Kindbody, Ava, Wildflower Health, Maven Clinic, Nabla Care and Natural cycle.

The report analyzes these key players of the global women’s health app market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Orthopedic Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Potential Analysis of Human DNA Vaccines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

3D Printed Drugs Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.