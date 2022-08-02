Business Income Insurance Market Anticipated to Generate $33.54 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Availability of several business income insurance providers and rise in need for insurance policies among businesses to protect them against various situations are the main drivers of the business income insurance market growth. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total market share. The COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the global market for business income insurance.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global business income insurance market garnered $14.93 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $33.54 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $14.93 billion Market Size in 2031 $33.54 billion CAGR 8.8% No. of Pages in Report 492 Segments covered Type, Coverage, Loss Type, Distribution Channel, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Availability of several business income insurance providers Rise in need for insurance policies among businesses to protect them against various situations Adoption of advanced technologies in commercial insurance Opportunities Usage of telematics devices in retail, construction, and healthcare sectors Restraints Expensive insurance premiums for business income coverage Lack of knowledge among small enterprises about the sector

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the global market for business income insurance. It is due to coverage of business risks by business income insurance plans in all industrial sectors such as manufacturing, communications, logistics, transportation, and oil & gas.

Moreover, as a result of the implementation of global lockdown during the initial phase of the pandemic, a number of worldwide industries had to experience severe business interruptions, due to which, business income insurance has suffered to a great extent.

The perception of insurance among consumers has significantly changed as a result of the pandemic. To protect themselves from danger and cover business losses, company owners opted to get business income insurance plans.

Nevertheless, the market is recovering steadily and is expected to get back on track soon.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global business income insurance market based on type, coverage, loss type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the standard business income insurance segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global business income insurance market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the extended business income insurance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on coverage, the profits/lost revenue segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global business income insurance market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the relocation costs segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the agents & brokers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the direct response segment.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global business income insurance market analyzed in the research include American International Group Inc., Chubb, Employers Mutual Casualty Company, Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company, AmTrust Financial, ASSURANT INC., AXA, Farmers, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Munich RE, Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Next Insurance Inc., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Swiss Re, The Hartford, The Travelers Indemnity Company, and Zurich.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the business income insurance market size and forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify prevailing business income insurance market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the business income insurance market trends assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the business income insurance market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global business income insurance market share, trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Business Income Insurance Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Standard Business Income Insurance

Extended Business Income Insurance

By Coverage:

Profits/Lost Revenue

Taxes and Loan Payments

Mortgage and Rent Payments

Employee’s Wages and Payroll

Relocation Costs

Others

By Loss Type:

Fire

Theft

Wind

Lightning

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Agents & Brokers

Direct Response

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Manufacturing

Retail

Construction

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S. Canada



Europe

United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China Japan India Australia South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA

Latin America Middle East South Africa



