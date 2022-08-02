Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $23,132.8 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 35.8% over the Analysis Period 2019 to 2026 [150-Pages] | Report by Research Dive

The global software defined perimeter (SDP) market is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cloud technology. Based on organization size, the large enterprise sub-segment is expected to be most productive. Regionally, the North America region is expected to dominate the market.

According to a report published by Research Dive, the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $23,132.8 million and rise at a CAGR of 35.8% during the estimated timeframe from 2019 to 2026.

As per our analysts, with the growing implementation of cloud technology for multi-cloud applications and programmable security, the software defined perimeter (SDP) market is predicted to observe remarkable growth over the analysis period. Besides, the increasing adoption of cloud-based by organizations to incorporate device authentication and reduce the threats from cyber-attacks are further expected to fortify the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) with SDP based security system is expected to create expansive growth opportunities over the estimated period. However, the lack of awareness about SDP security may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast timeframe.

Segments of the Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market

The report has divided the software defined perimeter (SDP) market into segments based on connectivity, development mode, organization size, user type, and region.

Connectivity: Gateway Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The gateway connectivity sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $9,114.3 million during the analysis period. The increasing use of gateway connectivity to deliver communication security by identifying the requesting device and authorizing the user is expected to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment during the estimated period.

Development Mode: Cloud Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The cloud sub-segment is predicted to garner a revenue of $11,658.9 million over the forecast timeframe. This is mainly because of the extensive use of cloud systems in all sizes of businesses. Moreover, the increasing use of cloud systems to provide a higher level of security is expected to augment the growth of the software defined perimeter (SDP) market sub-segment during the analysis period.

Organization Size: Large Enterprise Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The large enterprise sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $12,885.0 million during the estimated period. The growing necessity of an advanced system to secure huge data including company information and ongoing developments in the organization is expected to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

User Type: Government & Defense System to be Most Productive

The government & defense system accounted for $480.0 million in 2018 and is expected to continue a steady growth during the forecast period. The extensive usage of SDP security systems in the government and defense sector to protect weapons with surveillance, intelligence information, and many more are predicted to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the estimated period.

Region: North America Region to Have Huge Growth Opportunities

The North America region of the software defined perimeter (SDP) market is expected to generate a revenue of $8,327.8 million throughout the analysis period. The increasing technological advancements along with the growing adoption of the SDP security system by many organizations in this region are predicted to boost the regional growth of the market over the estimated period.

Key Players of the Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market

The major players of the software defined perimeter (SDP) market include

Fortinet, Inc.

Catbird Networks, Inc.

RSA Security LLC.

Intel Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

CERTES NETWORKS

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Broadcom and many more.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in November 2021, BlastWave, a leading developer of software defined perimeter solutions launched its new product named BlastShield which is the first SDP solution that can combine infrastructure cloaking and passwordless multi-factor authentication for identity-based secured remote access for organizations. This particular solution can conceal an organization’s infrastructure from cyber-attacks through software-defined micro-segmentation.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product development, and the latest strategic development.

More about Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market:

