Global Digital X-ray Market is expected to grow at a decent rate of 8% by 2026 – Growing Occurrence of Orthopedics, Dental, Respiratory & Chronic Diseases

Medi-Tech Insights: The rapid development in the AI-based digital X-ray systems, growing advantages of digital X-ray systems over conventional X-ray systems, increasing technological advancements in digital X-ray systems, and growing awareness regarding early diagnosis & diagnostic imaging are some of the key factors driving the global digital X-ray market.

A digital X-ray is an advanced form of X-ray inspection which produces a digital radiographic image instantly on a computer. The technique uses X-ray-sensitive plates to capture data during object examination, which is immediately transferred to a computer without the use of an intermediate cassette. The incident X-ray radiation is converted into an equivalent electric charge and then to a digital image through a digital detector sensor.

Advantages Associated with Digital X-ray System Fuels Its Demand

The value of digital radiography in dental and medical diagnosis is well known, especially during operative procedures where time-to-image is very important. Key advantages associated with digital radiography over conventional radiography are:

Reduction in radiation dose to the patient.

Image optimization and computer-aided feature extraction.

Environmental waste reduction.

Digital image enhancement and image archiving.

Higher productivity, workflow improvement.

Speed, the results are available for review immediately.

Improved electronic communications.





Technological Advancements Drives the AI-Based Digital X-ray Systems Market

Artificial Intelligence can help in the optimization of radiologists' workflows, facilitate quantitative radiology, and assist in discovering genomic markers. Citing the lucrative prospects of AI-based Digital X-ray Systems, players operating in the market are constantly launching innovative products. For instance,

In February 2022, Carestream He alth announced that it's Smart Noise Cancellation (SNC) technology has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its dose reduction capability.

announced that it's Smart Noise Cancellation (SNC) technology has received FDA 510(k) clearance for its dose reduction capability. In February 2022, Mireye Inc. announced the launch of its intelligent imaging AI-based technology that automates the patient positioning process for X-ray examinations, eliminating the need for manual measurements and body part alignment.

Key Market Challenges: Digital X-ray Market

The higher initial cost of the system, hardware & software maintenance, infection control, the thickness and rigidity of the digital detectors and the increased usage of refurbishment digital X-ray units due to budget constraints and are the key factors that are likely to restrain the growth of digital X-ray market.

APAC Expected To Witness Strongest Growth in the Digital X-ray Market

North America currently holds a major share in the global digital X-ray market. However, the pressure to diagnose many patients speedily and accurately in the APAC region is increasing, and radiology departments need to be able to effectively handle a high number of patients base. At the same time, its rapidly aging population – 1 out of 4 people will be aged 60 years by 2050– will drive an increase in chronic medical conditions like cancer and cardiovascular diseases. There will be a strong need to image patients for faster diagnostic work while maintaining a high level of accuracy and a strong focus on patient safety. This in turn is expected to witness strong growth in the APAC region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Digital X-ray Market

Some of the key players operating in the digital X-ray market include Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Canon Inc., Carestream Health, among others.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Players to Establish Their Foothold in the Market

Players operating in the global digital X-ray market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner market share. For instance,

In March 2022, Canon Medical Systems Corporation announced the acquisition of Nordisk Røntgen Teknik A/S ("NRT"), a Danish company.

announced the acquisition of Nordisk Røntgen Teknik A/S ("NRT"), a Danish company. In October 2021, Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of its Luminos Impulse, a 2-in-1 remote-controlled imaging device that integrates fluoroscopy and radiography for improved clinical productivity and efficiency.

