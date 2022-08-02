Submit Release
Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on President Biden’s Appointment of a National Monkeypox Response Team

Today, President Biden named FEMA’s Robert Fenton as the White House National Monkeypox Response Coordinator and Dr. Demetre Daskalakis as the White House National Monkeypox Response Deputy Coordinator. Fenton and Daskalakis will lead the Administration’s strategy and operations to combat the current monkeypox outbreak, including equitably increasing the availability of tests, vaccinations and treatments.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement:

“We look forward to partnering with Bob Fenton and Demetre Dadkalakis as we work to end the monkeypox outbreak in America. Bob's experience in federal and regional response coordination, and Demetre's vast knowledge of our public health systems' strengths and limits will be instrumental as we work to stay ahead of the virus and advance a whole-of-government response.”

