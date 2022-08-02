Route 2040 Lebanon Church Single-Lane Restrictions Lifted in West Mifflin

Lebanon Church Road restrictions have been lifted in each direction between Regis Avenue and Pleasant Hills Boulevard. On Saturday, July 30, there were restrictions placed due to damaged guide rail.

