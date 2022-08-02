Industrial PC Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Leading Players, Impact Analysis And Forecast To 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing trend for digitalization in the industrial sector is a key factor driving industrial PC market revenue growth

Industrial PC Market Size – USD 4.38 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of industrial PC in the automotive industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial PC market size was USD 4.38 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing trend for digitalization in the industrial sector is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Rising trend of digitalization in industrial sectors and rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across industries create high demand for Industrial PCs (IPCs). Digital transformation helps businesses to increase its productivity, cut costs, and create a path for future manufacturing. Industrial PC assists organizations in overcoming digitalization issues and implementing it effectively. As organizations are shifting towards digitalized manufacturing method, IPCs are ideally positioned to play a crucial role in facilitating secure data access and analysis. These computers also have ideal combination of performance and dependability, which is critical for dealing with vast volume of production data. In addition, rising demand for IPCs due to digitalization in industrial sectors prompts manufacturers to introduce advanced Pcs in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Cincoze, a Taiwan-based embedded computing solutions provider launched a new Industrial PC DS-1300, which is designed to handle harsh industrial environments. The DS series is a fanless, high-performance embedded PC., and features an Intel Xeon processor from the 10th generation, USB 3.2 technology, and Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) expansion slots.

Automotive manufacturers adopted industrial computers more quickly in recent years due to rising trend of automation in this industry. Automotive manufacturer demands adaptable systems, which creates high demand for IPCs in this industry. Various types of industrial computers allow every automobile firm a wide range of options to precisely match their budget and production requirements. For example, to track a car's location throughout production, many automakers use industrial all-in-one computers fitted with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) scanners. These systems can read RFID tags on each model, check them against a central database, and always select right parts from inventory.

The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors. The Industrial PC market analysis is largely focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Beckhoff Automation, IEI Integration Corp., Nexcom International, Avalue Technology, American Portwell Technology, Inc., B&R Industrial Automation GmbH, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, Diamond Flower Inc. (DFI), Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Panel Industrial PC

Embedded Industrial PC

Box Industrial PC

Rack Mount Industrial PC

Din Rail Industrial PC

Thin Client Industrial PC

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Resistive

Capacitive

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Discrete Industries

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Process Industries

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Geographical Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Industrial PC market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Industrial PC by Players

4 Industrial PC by Regions

4.1 Industrial PC Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Industrial PC Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Industrial PC Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Industrial PC Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Industrial PC Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Industrial PC Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The panel industrial PC segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to rising use of this PC in industrial operation to increase efficiency of production processes and demonstrate a long-term, cost-effective solution. Panel PC technology can help any organization to increase productivity and improve output. OnLogic, a U.S based industrial PC manufacturer offers panel PC combined with advanced computational capability with a variety of protected displays. Its modular solutions enable simple customization and upgrade while lowering maintenance costs.

The capacitive segment is expected to register a significantly fast CAGR in the industrial PC market during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of this PC in industrial sectors. This PC has quicker response times, better precision, and no requirement for periodic modifications, which creates high demand for these PCs in industrial operations.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global industrial PC market in 2021 due to incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML) into industrial processes in countries across the region, especially in China, Japan, and India. Industrial PC manufacturers are actively leveraging Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across multiple industries to maximize their resources and prices, resulting in a wide range of industrial PC market potential in this region.

The professional intelligence study on the Industrial PC market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What market size will 2031 be, and what growth rate will it experience?

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Industrial PC market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Industrial PC market?

What are the main issues facing the global Industrial PC market?

How does the competitive landscape look?’

