At a CAGR of 6.1% Global Mass Spectrometry Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2030, Exclusive report by Emergen Research

Significant investments in resolving environmental issues and supporting development of new drugs and formulations are some key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 4.36 Billion in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Significant investments in manufacturing spectrometers that have smaller footprints whilst retaining analytical capabilities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mass spectrometry market size reached USD 4.36 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased spending by pharmaceutical companies on research & development activities is a major factor driving market revenue growth. These research activities are also facilitating developments and drawing in investments in biopharmaceutical and personalized medicine. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors account for 18.9% of total global research & development expenditure, according to the 2018 European (EU) Industrial Research & Development Investment Scoreboard. Mass spectrometry is used extensively in the pharmaceutical industry, ranging from drug discovery to late-stage development and clinical trials. As a result, increasing funding in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, cost of spectrometry instruments is high owing to presence of more advanced features and functionalities and technological advancements. Also, the cost of conforming these systems to industry standards is significantly high. In addition, demand for mass spectrometers has increased over time as a result of technological advancements and increased operational efficiencies. Pharmaceutical companies require a large number of such systems, which raises capital cost significantly. In addition, because academic research laboratories have limited budgets, such systems are out of reach. These are some primary factors limiting high end-user adoption of mass spectrometry systems. Moreover, skilled personnel with relevant experience and knowledge are required for efficient use of spectrometry equipment. Errors such as misplacing a sample, fingerprints, or bubbles in the solution can have an impact on final product quality. Sample preparation is an important step in isolating the analyte of interest in mass spectrometry. It eliminates interferences that may have an impact on the precision of the result. Lack of knowledge about the best technology to use also has an impact on results and may result in direct and indirect costs to end-users. The current shortage of skilled personnel for method development, validation, operation, and troubleshooting activities is expected to limit market revenue growth.

The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors. The Mass Spectrometry market analysis is largely focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sciex, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker, Jeol Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, MKS Instruments, Analytik Jena GmbH, Applied Rigaku Technologies, Inc., and Kore Technology

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

Single Mass Spectrometry

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Life Science Research

Drug Discovery

Environmental Testing

Food Testing

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biotechnology Industry

Research & Academic Institutes

Food & Beverages Industry

Others

Geographical Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Mass Spectrometry market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Hybrid mass spectrometry segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2021. High investments in providing solutions that enable end-users to decipher complex mixtures is a key factor contributing to revenue growth of this segment. On 15 June 2022 for instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific, which is a leading manufacturer of innovative medical technologies announced offering its Direct Mass Technology mode to enable simultaneous charge detection for analysis of previously unmeasurable analytes. Also, it will complement laboratories and medical research institutes by providing proteomics and aid in deciphering complex mixtures of large macromolecules. Increasing demand can also be attributed to the various greenfield projects executed in countries such as India and China.

Life science research segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2021. Strategic initiatives are undertaken in various countries due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and significant investments being made by biopharmaceutical companies in the formulation of new drugs. These factors are driving revenue growth of this segment to a major extent. In addition, companies are providing innovative solutions and investing in the manufacturing of medical technologies that aid medical industry professionals in simplifying diagnostic and treatment processes. This is another factor contributing to revenue growth of this segment.

Pharmaceutical Industry segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2021. Rising investments in improving the sensitivity and resolution of these instruments is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Mass spectrometry is a powerful analytical tool that serves various applications in pharmaceutical and biomedical fields. Also, it has opened new dimensions in the analysis of pharmaceuticals and complex metabolites of biological systems. When compared to other conventional analysis techniques, mass spectrometry is the only one for molecular weight determination, through which users can predict the molecular formula.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing presence of companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Corporation, and others is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region. These companies are investing significantly in research & development activities and developing new resins for the isolation and purification of vaccines. In addition, initiatives are being undertaking to spread awareness regarding new and advanced spectrometry products and technology.

Benefits of Purchasing Mass Spectrometry Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

