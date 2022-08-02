Water Desalination Equipment Market is forecast To Reach a Valuation of US$ 25 Billion by The End of 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Demands for Water Treatment to Provide Water Desalination Equipment US$ 25 Bn Market Opportunity by 2032. AkzoNobel N.V, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Dow Chemical Company and Solvay S.A are some prominent chloromethane manufacturers

Water desalination equipment are industrial devices that purify brackish water, seawater, or water from any other source. The process of desalination allows the separation of salts and minerals from different water sources such as wastewater, wells, industrial feed, and other sources.

In the process, this water is converted to potable water or freshwater. Consequently, water desalination equipment is widely used across different industries including oil & gas, mining, chemical, agriculture, as well as in municipality settings.

Rapid population growth coupled with increasing demand for water as well as disturbances in water cycles that lead to water scarcity are factors contributing to the growth of water desalination equipment market. In addition to this, swift industrialization has led to an increase in the usage of water in multiple end-use industries which in turn has created an upsurge in the demand for water desalination machinery across different industry verticals.

Moreover, scarcity of potable or freshwater reserves are propelling the demand for water treatment, specifically desalination, in arid areas. All of these are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth in the global water desalination equipment market.

“Increasing awareness of reverse osmosis technique for treatment of all types of water feed with minimal energy consumption is expected to promote the sales of water desalination equipment in the global market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Incorporation of digital technology in desalination plants to boost market possibilities.

Implementation of strict government regulations on the release of effluent water from manufacturing facilities to generate attractive market opportunities.

Damage to the ecosystem might be an impediment to market growth.

The Middle East & Africa is predicted to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Demand for water desalination equipment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the Asia Pacific region.





Competitive Landscape

Doosan Heavy Industries and Co, General Electric, Acciona SA, Genesis Water Technologies, Degremont Sas, Koch Membrane Systems, IDE Technologies, Biwater, Hyflux Ltd, Aquatech International LLC, Veolia, Guangzhou KangYang Seawater Desalination Equipment Co., Ltd., Dow, Ferrovial, Abengoa, Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A., Xylem, and Cadagua, among others are some of the major players in the water desalination equipment market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Composed of regional and global market players, the water desalination equipment maket is a fairly competitive market. The market players are focused on designing, manufacturing, and commercialization of water desalination machinery. These businesses are intent on gaining a competitive advantage in the market. Market players like General Electric, Doosan Heavy Industries and Co, and Hyflux Ltd are expected to account for a large share in the overall market.

More Insights into the Water Desalination Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global water desalination equipment market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on technologies (reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, multi stage flash, electrodialysis, vapor compression, multi effect distillation, others), application (municipal, industrial, others (hospitality, etc.)) and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on regional growth, the Middle East and Africa region are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Rising demand for potable water from countries like UAE, Israel, and Saudi Arabia along with growing demand for water desalination equipment in the expanding construction sector in Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are likely to fuel market growth in this region. Furthermore, growing industrial and municipal needs of energy, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil & gas sectors will likely supplement the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific region, too, is projected to witness impressive market growth over the assessment period of 2022-2032. Owing to the rising demand of water desalination equipment in emerging economies like India and China, the Asia Pacific is expected to register a faster growth rate. Rapid industrialization in tandem with prevailing urbanization is also a contributing factor to market growth. Additionally, the lack of administrative or legislative framework for water safety standards has driven countries like China to adopt their own drinking water standard such as GB38338-2002 (Type II). Thus, boosting the sales of water desalination equipment in the Asia Pacific market.

Key Segments Profiled in the Water Desalination Equipment Industry Survey

Application:

Municipal

Industrial

Others (hospitality etc.)





Technologies:

Reverse Osmosis

Nanofiltration

Multi Stage Flash

Electrodialysis

Vapour Compression

Multi Effect Distillation

Others





Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa





