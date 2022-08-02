Desktop 3D Printer Market Size Worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027 | Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd.

Emergen Research Logo

Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing cost, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand.

Market Size – USD 1,435.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.2%, Market Trends – Growing demand for 3D printed products from the medical and consumer goods industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global desktop 3D printer market is projected to be worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for desktop 3D printer is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application for 3D printing in consumer products, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.

The market is revolutionizing the industry, with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-scale 3D printing is quite high, and the lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the desktop 3D printer market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Stratasys, a leading market player, made an announcement about the signing of a technical collaborative agreement with Team Penske, a motorsport outfit firm.

In the medical sector, desktop 3D printer are used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

Digital fabrication technology has made desktop 3D printing cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application, such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others.

Key Players operating in the Desktop 3D Printer industry are:

Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., XYZ printing Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global desktop 3D printer market on the basis of material, technology, indust ry vertical, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metals

Plastics

Composites

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Direct Light Projection (DLP)

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Education

Printed Electronics

Food and Culinary

Jewelry

Others

The Global Desktop 3D Printer Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Desktop 3D Printer market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Desktop 3D Printer Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Desktop 3D Printer market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Desktop 3D Printer market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Key Objectives of the Global Desktop 3D printer Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Desktop 3D printer market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



Our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

