Potassium Citrate Market: Qualitative Analysis Of The Leading Players And Industry Scenario, 2027 | Cargill, ADM, Niran

Increased Demand For Potassium As A Substitute For Sodium Are Key Factors Driving Growth Of The Global Potassium Citrate Market.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market analysis report presented by Reports and Data is titled ‘Global Potassium Citrate Market.’ The report provides a comprehensive view of the Potassium Citrate market, including in-depth information about the key market segments and sub-segments. In this report, our team of market researchers has highlighted the key market dynamics such as market revenue growth drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, supply & demand ratios, shifting consumer tastes & preferences, changing production & consumption patterns, and technological breakthroughs. Key challenges and barriers to industry growth, such as stringent government regulations and policies and potential market threats and risks, have also been assessed in the report. The latest report offers quantitative and qualitative market insights, and hence, highlights the industry annual sales, regional outlook, and industry statistics.
The global potassium citrate market reported a large market size in 2019 and is expected to reach a substantially large market size in 2027, registering a high CAGR over the forecast period. Industry analysis indicates that rising demand for potassium citrate in various end-users is driven by changing market trends, which are expected to support industry growth as well as market growth over the forecast period.
Potassium citrate, also known as tripotassium citrate, is a potassium salt of citric acid with the molecular formula K2C6H5O7. It is a hygroscopic crystalline powder that is white, odorless, and with saline taste. It contains 38.28% of potassium by mass. In the monohydrate form, potassium citrate is highly hygroscopic and deliquescent. It is an abundantly used chemical compound with a variety of applications such as cosmetics, food and beverages, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals. Demand for potassium citrate is expected to rise considerably in the near future and the existing players are expected to gain a higher market share in the next few years.
Leading Players-
American Tartaric Products
Cargill
ADM
Tate & Lyle
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
Cofco Biochemical
Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical
Gadot Biochemical Industries
Niran
Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co. LTD
Key Factors Driving the Global Materials & Chemicals Market Growth
Rising awareness about the effect of low-cost sodium on health and increased demand for potassium as a substitute for sodium are key factors driving growth of the global potassium citrate market. Excess consumption of sodium can increase the risk for high blood pressure, stroke, and heart attack. Including potassium in the diet is a solution for avoiding the potential health risks caused by sodium. The wide range of applications of potassium citrate is another factor boosting growth of the global potassium citrate market. It is used as an emulsifier or preservative in food and beverages. Consumers worldwide are opting for healthy diet with low or no sodium content and hence, manufacturers are using more nutritious additives such as potassium citrate. This factor drives growth of the global potassium citrate market.
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
By Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Industrial
Food
Pharmaceutical
By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Food & Beverages
Industrial
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:
What is the estimated market revenue growth over the forecast period?
What are the major factors driving the global Potassium Citrate market revenue growth?
Which regional market is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global Potassium Citrate market over the forecast years?
Which are the leading players in the global Potassium Citrate market?
What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market?
