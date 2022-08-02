Cannabis Cultivation Market Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Analysis Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing legalization of cannabis in various parts of the world is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Cannabis Cultivation Market Size – USD 322.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand for hemp-infused edibles globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis cultivation market size was USD 322.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing legalization of cannabis in various parts of the globe and rising demand for hemp-infused edibles are key factors driving growth of the market. The market continues to see strong demand for beverages, candies, and chocolates made from hemp. Such edibles take one to two hours to start producing a euphoric "high," but the impact lasts longer than when smoke or vapor is inhaled.

The Global Cannabis Cultivation Market Research Report provides key analysis on the market status of the Cannabis Cultivation with the best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The report also calculates the market size, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Market Share, cost structure, and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments and Browse Market data Tables

Some Key Highlights

The cannabis indica segment is expected to register significant market revenue growth. Cannabis indica produces a huge amount of tetrahydrocannabinol. It is often used as a recreational drug, an alternative medicine, and a clinical research chemical because it exhibits euphoric effects at greater THC concentrations. Broad-leaved Cannabis indica plants have traditionally been grown on the Indian subcontinent to produce charas, a type of hashish.

The medical segment is expected to register a steady growth rate. THC, marijuana's primary psychoactive ingredient, slows progression of Alzheimer's disease. THC slows growth of amyloid plaques by blocking brain enzyme that causes them. Alzheimer's disease may develop as a result of these plaques harming brain tissue. Marijuana may be used to treat glaucoma, which gets worse as eye pressure increases and harms optic nerve and vision. According to the National Eye Institute, marijuana lowers intraocular pressure and helps to prevent negative neurological effects and muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis.

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to register a considerable growth. The area dominated cannabis cultivation business in terms of revenue share because of quickly evolving laws surrounding cannabis production, consumption, and economic development. Additionally, it is anticipated that growth would be fueled during the forecast period by region's expanding support for hemp and marijuana cultivation through governmental improvements.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Tilray, Atlas Growers, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Better Holdings, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lexaria Corp., Cronos Group Inc., Vivo Cannabis Inc., and OrganiGram Holdings.

Emergen Research has segmented the Cannabis Cultivation market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cannabis Indica

Cannabis Sativa

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Recreational

Medical

Industrial Hemp

In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Regional Analysis for Cannabis Cultivation Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The objective of the study is to define the Cannabis Cultivation market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Cannabis Cultivation market.

