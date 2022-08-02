Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size Worth $269.2 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR - Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing government initiatives to improve the safety and security of off-highway vehicles and the growth construction industry are driving the market.

Market Size – USD 110.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%, Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of telematics by leasing machinery firms.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent assessment study of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market brings in the best of both qualitative as well as quantitative research techniques to analyze the competitive landscape for the forecast period 2020 to 2028.

The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 269.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising government initiatives to increase the safety and protection of off-highway vehicles, the off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to grow exponentially. Besides, rising construction activity in both the public and private sectors is likely to accelerate market growth in the forecast timeframe.

The growing unwillingness of end-users to change business practices is anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The SWOT analysis carried out during the study sheds light on the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats encountered by the prominent vendors. Expert insights on past, present and future trends covered by the study further aims to provide clarity on the future prospects of the industry.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Zonar Systems, Inc., Omnitracs LLC, MiX Telematics Limited, Harman International Industries Inc., TomTom International BV, Orbcomm Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Topcon Corporation, Stoneridge, Inc.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Satellite

Cellular

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aftermarket

OEM

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Others

The key regions included here contribute significantly to the worldwide market share. The report also gives a competitive analysis of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market. The study categorizes the global market to project the total revenue and examine the past, present as well as emerging trends in sub segments such as types, size, vertical, consumers and geography.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Scope Of The Report:

This extensive analysis sheds light on an array of intangible aspects connected with the business such as important definitions, end use and total revenue garnered across different regions. The researcher has taken a conscious effort to get a closer look at some of the top performers of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry. Other essential aspects evaluated during research include import and export, demand and supply, distribution channel, gross margin and supply chain management.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market. Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry.

The professional intelligence study on the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market addresses some of the most critical questions:

What market size will 2031 be, and what growth rate will it experience?

What are the key trends in the Market?

What are the driving forces behind the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market?

What are the obstacles to market growth?

Which are the top vendors in this space?

What are the threats and opportunities in the market for key vendors?

What are the strengths or weaknesses of critical vendors?

What are the future opportunities for the players in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market?

What are the main issues facing the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size Worth USD 269.2 Million by 2027