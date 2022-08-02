Green Tea Market Size, Emerging Trends, High Demands | Statistics, Opportunities and Reports 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green tea market size was USD 15.00 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Various health benefits associated with drinking green tea and rapid advancement in tea packaging have led to an increase in shelf life and upsurge in export, leading to a rise in the number of new green tea brands are key factors driving revenue growth of the global Green Tea market.

Various health benefits associated with drinking green tea are driving revenue growth of the market. L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, slows the absorption of caffeine and aids in blood sugar regulation. This balances out the energy boost to prevent the jitters. Green tea may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by lowering LDL cholesterol and boosting blood flow in blood vessels, according to a study. These benefits are largely attributed to the anti-inflammatory properties of green tea. Long-term green tea consumption has also been associated with a lower risk of certain types of cancer, including prostate cancer.

Some Key Highlights

On 7 October 2021, The Hybrid Green Tea, which is an Indian-based company, launched its varied ranges of A-Grade Green Teas. The tea mix products are hygienic and are subjected to quality control procedures. The company has also introduced varied flavors of green tea and Kahwa and is currently working on creating hybrid green tea.

The flavored segment revenue is expected to account for largest share over the forecast period due to growing demand for infused herbal green tea which contains various type of herbs that has many medicinal benefits and helps in improving immunity

The tea bags segment revenue accounted for largest share in 2021. Tea bags are useful and practical for making tea preparation quick and easy. They are commonly made from filter paper or food-grade plastic. Paper tea bags are used in Asian countries to retain loose tea leaves. When drinking loose leaf teas, the entire tea bag is dipped into hot water for some time releasing the flavor and aroma of the tea.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Unilever plc, Tata Consumer Products Limited, Associated British Foods plc, Bigelow Tea, Tetley, Numi, Inc. P.B.C., The Republic of Tea, Organic India, East West Tea Company, LLC, Northern Tea Merchants Ltd., and The Hybrid Green Tea.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Green Tea market on the basis of type, form, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Flavored

Unflavored

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Tea bags

Instant mixes

Loose tea leaves

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Online

Offline

In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Regional Analysis for Green Tea Market Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The objective of the study is to define the Green Tea Market market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Green Tea Market market.

