Dermatology Market To Show Strong Growth & Revenue To 2030 | AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Roivant Sciences

Growth of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing aging population, and rising cases of acne problems are key factors driving dermatology market revenue growth

Dermatology Market Size – USD 1.11 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Rapid technological advancements in laser and light-based skin treatments” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dermatology market size reached USD 1.11 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing aging population, rising cases of acne problems, rapid technological advancements in laser and light-based skin treatments, and increasing advancements in powerful skin digital imaging as well as growing need for early diagnosis of dermatological conditions are main factors driving market growth of the dermatology market.

Significant technology breakthroughs are driving the dermatology sector to change, affecting consumer preferences for aesthetic operations and treatments. Patients are adopting AI, Machine Learning (ML), and teledermatology, which indicates that dermatology treatment is changing and moving away from in-person clinical consultations and toward accessibility, mobile devices, and computer algorithms. These advancements have enabled accurate and real-time imaging, which helps in early detection of disease. The way dermatologists evaluate patients has undergone a significant change as a result of development of more potent imaging techniques, telecommunication network, and information transfer technologies.

The latest study on the Dermatology Market industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 . Dermatology Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

The Global Dermatology Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects.

Some of the key participants in this Dermatology Market industry include:

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Roivant Sciences Inc., DermBiont, Inc., Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., LEO Pharma, and Galderma.

Global Dermatology Market Market Research Objectives:

To provide deep understanding of the Dermatology Market industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Dermatology Market industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Dermatology Market industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Dermatology Market industry and identify imperatives.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Dermatology Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The acne industry segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. These are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA), acne affects up to 50 million Americans each year, making it the most prevalent skin condition in the country. Many teenagers and young adults suffer from acne, which often starts during puberty. Between the ages of 12 and 24, 85% of individuals have at least mild acne.

The skin clinics disease segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Skin clinics guiding principle is to separate patient's clinical journey into its components and limit the consultant for performing only those tasks that a consultant is qualified to perform providing diagnosis and recommending management. Face-to-face consultations with doctors give patients a lot of comfort, but it's important to manage their expectations by sending them a letter in advance outlining details of screening clinic appointment and giving them a choice to decline it, without losing their spot on the waiting list.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021.The dermatology market is growing in this region, particularly in India, Japan, and China, owing to rising incidences of skin problems such as acne and contact dermatitis, availability of larger patient demographic, increased funding and partnerships between major companies in the field of dermatology drugs, as well as presence of any dermatology clinics especially in India, which have resulted in continued growth of this industry.

Segmentation :

Emergen Research has segmented the global dermatology market based on type, application, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Medical Dermatology

Surgical Dermatology

Pediatric Dermatology

Cosmetic Dermatology

Cutaneous Lymphoma

Dermatoimmunology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Acne

Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Skin Cancer

Rosacea

Alopecia

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

