Soap Market 2022 Highlights, Recent Trends, Business Opportunities till 2030 | Unilever, Godrej, Johnson & Johnson,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global soap market size was USD 36.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Soap Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as growing awareness of health and wellness concerns among people. Consumers get exposed to various germs, such as viruses and bacteria knowingly and unknowingly in public places be it commercial or residential, owing to which consumers nowadays are becoming more conscious regarding maintaining cleanliness and proper sanitization at various places, such as homes, restaurants, and hotels, which is another factor driving market revenue growth. Also, governments across various countries have framed certain guidelines and have taken initiatives towards maintenance of personal hygiene in public places, such as toilets and restaurants, to restrict spread of health-related infections. Hence, manufacturers are coming up with various anti-bacterial soaps made of herbal ingredients, such as neem and basil, which are also driving market revenue growth.

Furthermore, market players across countries are focusing on introduction of novel solutions, such as deodorant & fragrance-free, herbal ingredient-based, and others, to attract customers. Also, players are getting inclined towards use of sustainable organic products with ingredient transparency as well as eco-friendly packaging solutions. For example, on 21 October 2019, Dove, which is a part of Unilever became a partner of Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastic Economy and announced an initiative toward reducing of usage of virgin plastic in packaging of its beauty bar soaps.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On 10 September 2020, Henkel invested approximately USD 23 Million to expand hand soap and sanitizer production at the U.S. facilities. This investment is aimed at providing new types of equipment which support additional production of dial liquid hand soap and hand sanitizers in New York and West Hazleton.

The organic segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to rising demand for natural and herbal-based soap products owing to a surge in consumer consciousness regarding presence of toxic synthetic ingredients in normal soaps, which is driving revenue growth of this segment. Also, customers are buying organic soaps as these are made of natural ingredients such as neem, basil, aloe vera, and others. These ingredients help to promote skin health and aid acne, sunburns, and eczema, among others, hence, owing to benefits of natural ingredients there is a surge in demand for organic products.

The laundry soap segment is expected to generate a moderate revenue growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to a surge in demand for liquid-based soaps in laundry sections owing to rising usage of washing machines for cleaning clothes in various end-use sectors such as hotels, hospitals, households, and others. Furthermore, with emergence of automatic washing machines, there is a rising demand for gels, pods, and others for an effective consuming less energy. Hence, increased demand for automatic washing machines is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during forecast period.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Soap market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Procter & Gamble, Himalaya Wellness, ITC Limited, Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Cholayil Private Limited, and Dr. Woods Naturals

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Organic/Herbal

Conventional

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bath & Body Soaps

Kitchen Soaps

Laundry Soaps

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bar

Liquid

Geographical Analysis:

The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global Soap market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market’s key geographical regions. The global Soap market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global Soap market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.

