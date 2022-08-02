Water Based Adhesives Market to Observer Increase in Profits by 2030 | Arkema, Henkel AG & Co., 3M, Sika, Bostik, Inc.

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of water-based adhesives in the packaging and footwear industry is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 18.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Growing usage of water-based adhesives derived from animals for bookbinding ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water-based adhesives market size reached USD 18.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of water-based adhesives in packaging and footwear industries and growing usage of water-based adhesives derived from animals for bookbinding are factors driving growth of the market. Water-based adhesives do not need to be dry atomized before use because they are moisture-resistant and use of this characteristic will decrease production processes and likelihood of errors while extending pot life. Additionally, these adhesives maintain their stability in high humidity and a wide variety of temperatures. Moreover, water-based adhesives are simple to incorporate into production process because they may be distributed in a variety of ways. However, volatile organic compounds are released into atmosphere during all phases of production and application processes for solvent-based adhesives including formulation, drying, and curing.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The polyvinyl acetate emulsion segment is expected to register a significant market revenue growth during the forecast period. Following application to an adherent, water is removed from emulsion through evaporation and absorption by absorbent adherent, which causes inflated particles to consolidate to form a cohesive sticky film. For efficient coalescence and film formation, a specific quantity of plasticizers, such as butyl carbitol acetate and dibutyl phthalate, must be applied. They creep under strain, which is a major drawback of polyvinyl acetate emulsion adhesives and is more pronounced at high temperatures, largely due to plasticizer.

The paper & packaging segment is expected to a register substantial growth over the forecast period. Paper-based packaging products have recently become more popular due to their cost and environmental friendliness, despite the fact that polymer-based packaging materials have been utilized extensively. Currently, paper and paper-based board materials are used to package food products and those sold online. Adhesives are crucial to structure of majority of paper and paperboard packaging, whether they are utilized on packaging line or during the conversion process.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. The regional market is anticipated to grow owing to immense potential for packaging, automotive, coating, and paints industries in growing countries such as China and India. As these countries add weight to the global water-based adhesive market by establishing numerous manufacturing facilities for various end-user sectors, Asia Pacific may be able to take advantage of enormous growth opportunities.

In May 03, 2022, Beardow Adams Group introduced Signacoll V 1007, a completely vegan-friendly water-based adhesive.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Arkema, Henkel AG & Co., 3M, Sika, Eastman Chemical Company, Bostik, Inc., H.B Fuller Company, Evonik Industries AG, Dymax Corporation, and Royal Adhesives & Sealants.

Emergen Research has segmented the water-based adhesives market based on resin type, application, and region:

Resin Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyurethane Dispersions

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Paper & Packaging

Leather & Footwear

Building & Construction

Others

The Global Water Based Adhesives Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Water Based Adhesives market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

