Hair Serum Market Demand, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2030

Positive consumer perception of hair care products is a significant factor driving global hair serum market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1,108.1 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – Increasing incidences of hair loss and hair damage among the population in the North America region ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hair Serum Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Hair Serum market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Hair Serum market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Hair Serum market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Hair Serum industry to give an overall analysis.

The global hair serum market size is expected to reach USD 2309.0 Million in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the hair serum market can be attributed to positive consumer perception of hair care products owing to their various benefits. Applying a hair serum has a variety of advantages. Additionally, there are various types of hair serums on the market. However, deciding which one is ideal for one’s hair can be challenging.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include L’Oreal Groupe, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, Kao Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Unilever plc, Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, Industrias Asociadas, HerStyler, and Redken.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Hair Serum market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Hair Serum market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Hair Serum market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

The report studies the historical data of the Hair Serum Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hair serum market on the basis of product type, nature, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hair Treatment Serum

Hair Styling Serum

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Organic

Conventional

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Online

Offline

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Hair Serum Market:

On 20 October 2021, Nutrafol, which is the pioneer of the hair wellness category, announced the launch of its newest innovation: Growth Activator, a hair serum made with plant-derived exosomes from Ashwagandha seeds. The new, revolutionary hair serum is the first scalp-care product that leverages the science of plant exosome technology to boost cellular renewal on the scalp for thicker-looking hair.

The conventional segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its easy availability and affordable prices. Consumers prefer conventional items over natural ones as they are more readily available and less expensive than their natural counterparts.

The hair treatment serum segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to rise in concern over hair fall and desire for good quality hair among the target customers. Damaged hair can be treated with the correct hair serum.

The offline segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to offline stores facilitating a variety of options of hair care products promoting both branded and private labelled products. Retail establishments give customers the luxury of choice by allowing them to select from a variety of brands.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

