U.S. Faith Based Tourism Market to Exhibit 9.2% CAGR by 2032 with Burgeoning Demand for Authentic Spiritual Experiences | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Europe faith based tourism market is anticipated to expand at 12.0% CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2032. The South Asia faith based tourism market is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 14.0% through 2032 owing to increasing spiritual tourism activities in India

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the U.S. faith based tourism market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 1,001 Mn in 2022. Sales in the U.S. faith based tourism market are projected to increase at 9.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.



The religious sector has drawn a large number of people to sites of attraction such as shrines and home places of deities since time immemorial. With the passage of time, the concept has evolved to spiritual tourism, in which, visiting religious believers are treated as tourists as they are looking for ways to market their visit as a vacation in addition to fulfilling their religious purpose.

Faith based tourism is expected to broaden the travel industry in the U.S. The Roman Catholic Church has effectively implemented pilgrimage traditions in the country, thereby establishing a variety of pilgrimage locations complete with sacred relics of martyrs, miracles & healing stories, Marian apparitions, and patron saints.

Key Takeaways: U.S. Faith Based Tourism Market

By booking channel, the online booking segment is expected to generate a significant share of 45% in the U.S. faith based tourism market.

in the U.S. faith based tourism market. In terms of age group, the 46-55 years’ segment is anticipated to hold the lion’s share through 2032.

By tourist type, the domestic segment is likely to remain at the forefront in terms of share during the forecast period.

In terms of tour type, the package travelers segment is anticipated to generate the largest share of the U.S. faith based tourism industry.

Based on tourism type, the religious and heritage tours segment is expected to dominate the U.S. faith based tourism market.





“High demand for more authentic experiences among tourists such as immersing themselves in spiritual and cultural traditions associated with a religion or pilgrimage site would drive the faith based tourism market in the U.S.," says a FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape: U.S. Faith Based Tourism Market

Leading companies in the U.S. faith based tourism market are focusing on robust promotional strategies such as advertisements, as well as new package launches to generate high sales.

Leading companies in the U.S. faith based tourism industry include Expedia Group, Booking Holdings, American Express Global Business Travel, BCD Travel, CWT, Flight Centre, Travel Leaders Group, American Express, Direct Travel, Corporate Travel Management North America, Fareportal, American Automobile Association, Travel and Transport, Frosch, and Omega World Travel among others.

U.S. Faith Based Tourism Market Outlook by Category

By Tourism Type:

Day Trips & Local Gateways

Museums

Pilgrimages

Religious and Heritage Tours

Others





By Booking Channel:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In-Person Booking





By Tourist Type:

Domestic

International

By Age Group:

15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

66-75 Years





By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Children





By Tour Type:

Independent Travelers

Tour Groups

Package Travelers





About Travel & Tourism Division at Future Market Insights

The travel & tourism team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the travel & tourism industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. U.S. Faith Based Tourism Market Outlook

1.1.1. Who Is Travelling?

1.1.2. How Much Do They Spend?

1.1.3. Direct Contribution of Tourism To GDP

1.1.4. Direct Contribution of Tourism To Employment

1.2. Faith-Based Tourism Evolution Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Total Spending (US$ Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.2. Number of Tourists (Mn) and Forecast (2022-2032)

2.3. Total Spending Y-o-Y Growth Projections (2022-2032)

2.4. Number of Tourists Y-o-Y Growth Projections

3. Faith-Based Tourism Industry Analysis

3.1. Faith-Based Tourism Industry Overview

3.1.1. Faith-Based Tourism Industry Contribution to US’s GDP

3.1.2. Faith-Based Tourism Sector Contribution to US’s Overall Employment

3.1.3. Impact of Covid-19

3.1.4. Others

4. U.S. Faith Based Tourism Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

4.1.1. Rapid Development of Infrastructure Boosting Growth in the Market

4.1.2. Rising Number of Government Initiatives to Promote Tourism Industry

4.1.3. Others (During Course Study)

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. US GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. US Industry Value Added

5.1.3. Consumer Spending Outlook

Read More TOC…

