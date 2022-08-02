3D Ultrasound Market 2030 | Emerging Technological Trends and Future Growth

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid technological advancements made in 3D imaging and rapidly shifting preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures (MIP) are driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.28 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of ultrasound in pain management” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the 3D Ultrasound market based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the 3D Ultrasound market.

The global 3D ultrasound market size was USD 3.28 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid technological advancements made in 3D imaging and increasing shifting preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures (MIPs) are key factors driving global 3D ultrasound market revenue growth.

Various pain conditions, such as muscle, joint, ligament, and tendon pain, can be assessed and treated with ultrasound technology. Pain relief injections can even be given without ultrasound imaging, hence these are unlikely to be as efficient and accurate as ultrasound-guided ones, because they are likely to miss the desired target area without aid of imaging equipment.

As well as new entrants in the 3D Ultrasound market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major companies in the market report include GE Healthcare (a division of General Electric Company), Philips Healthcare (a division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Chison Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Hologic, Inc., and BPL Medical Technologies.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad 3D Ultrasound market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

On 07 October 2021, Philips Healthcare (a division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.) launched Ultrasound Workspace at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo (ACC 2022). Philips Ultrasound Workspace is a vendor-neutral echocardiography image analysis and reporting solution with remote browser access. Clinicians may now take advantage of integrated diagnostic workflows from ultrasound exam room to reporting room and beyond,

The general imaging segment is expected to account for revenue largest share over the forecast period due to higher precision and sensitivity. Since real-time 3D ultrasound offers interactive feedback to assist doctors in obtaining high-quality images, as well as timely spatial information of scanned area, it is essential for intraoperative ultrasound examinations and has drawn a lot of interest in medical research.

The cart-based devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) scanners that are cart-based have started to gain popularity. These scanners were developed with POCUS user in mind, fusing best attributes of portable and conventional devices.

The global 3D Ultrasound market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the 3D Ultrasound sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D ultrasound market based on application, portability, end use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

General Imaging

Cardiovascular

Pain Management Applications

POC

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Cart-Based Devices

Table-Top Devices

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Maternity Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the 3D Ultrasound Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the 3D Ultrasound market?

What are the key product types and applications of the 3D Ultrasound industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the 3D Ultrasound market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

