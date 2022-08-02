IoT Medical Devices Market Size is projected to reach $161.73 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.6%, Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The emergence of high-speed networking technology and the growing penetration of mobile devices will propel the growth of the IoT medical devices market.

IoT Medical Devices Market Size – USD 25.98 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.6%, Market trends –Advancement in technology. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT Medical Devices Market is forecasted to be worth USD 161.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the initiatives taken by the government to promote digital health. IoT services are used remote health monitoring and emergency notification system.

Technological advancement and rise in the geriatric population, along with the growth in the persistent disease, are impacting the demand for the IoT medical devices market. Moreover, the reduction in the duration of room stay has further fuelled the demand for the IoT medical devices market. Market players are initiating novel and innovative software programs to address market issues.

The proliferation of IoT in medical devices has enhanced functional efficiency, allowing improved disease management and treatment outcomes. A surge in investment by the hospitals for the adoption of advanced technology in both developing and developed regions will fuel IoT Medical Devices market demand. The increasing focus on active patient-centric care and patient engagement, the surging need for the adoption of cost-control measures, and the growth of high-speed network technologies for IoT connectivity in the healthcare sector.

This study relies on the evolution of the industry to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the global market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years.

This report highlights the major contributing sectors in the industry and details the niche areas that exhibit potential to have an impact on the overall growth of the industry. The key players that account for a sizable portion of the market share have been profiled in this report. The research comprises of crucial information that has been drawn after analyzing the trends in the market. It includes market insights that aim to help the readers navigate their business ventures.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Omron, Biotronik

Scope of the report:

The study aims to evaluate different segments, their individual development trends, and their contribution towards the growth of the overall industry. Furthermore, the research offers extensive data about the key factors such as the drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the growth rate. Most importantly, the market intelligence report delivers competitive intelligence data from market evaluation and help companies plan their growth strategies from the consumption volume as well as forecast statistics.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

ECG/Heart Rate Monitors

Oximeters

Multiparameter Monitors

Respiratory Devices

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Neurological Devices

Implantable Cardiac Devices

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Implantable Cardiac Monitors

Pacemakers

Hearing Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Patient Monitors

Ventilators

Imaging Systems

Infusion Pumps

Other Products

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wearable Medical Devices

Implantable Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Other IoT Medical Devices

Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Other Connectivity Technologies

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and brings to light the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the IoT Medical Devices market.

The high-tech pacemakers have several benefits, especially among those patients who intensive control and constant check of their health. These machines are not always active, but the connections are used to configure and set the parameters of the devices to monitor their activity remotely.

The wearable medical technologies growth is being propelled due to a rise in the demand of consumers to monitor their own health. These technologies enable the continuous monitor of human physical activities and their blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature, as well as blood oxygen saturation.

NFC or near field communications ensure better communications among the healthcare staff and enable them to remain updated with real-time updates. It also allows users to communicate by touching or bringing their devices close to each other. It helps caretakers in tracking their patient’s activities.

North America is a major revenue-generating region in the IoT medical devices market. The advancement in technology and its incorporation in medical devices has fuelled its market demand, especially in remote care. IoT in medical devices has improved the quality of care in hospitals.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry.

Table of content

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

· Definition and forecast parameters

· Methodology and forecast parameters

· Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

· Business trends

· Regional trends

· Product trends

· End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

· Industry segmentation

· Industry landscape

· Vendor matrix

· Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

· Business Overview

· Financial Data

· Product Landscape

· Strategic Outlook

