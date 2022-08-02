Synbiotics Market for Business Growth is Enhanced by Revolutionary Steps Taken by Major Compotators

Emergen Research Logo

Growing health awareness among consumers towards nutritional supplements is a key factor driving synbiotics market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 817.2 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends – Increasing importance of fibers in the food & beverage sector ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global synbiotics market size was USD 817.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing health awareness among consumers towards nutritional supplements and provision of various health benefits of synbiotics is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rapid urbanization and time-constraint lifestyle are leading consumers to favor quick and fast food choices instead of home-cooked balanced meals, thereby decreasing quality of food intake. In addition, growing intake of unhealthy food owing to increase in fast food franchises and convenience stores is another major factor increasing demand for synbiotic products. Consumption of synbiotics provides various nutritional and health benefits such as weight loss, stronger immune system, improved heart and digestive health, diarrhea control, pro-carcinogen neutralization, effective against constipation, decreased stress tolerance, and decreased inflammation, which is causing a surge in demand from pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food manufacturers. According to National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) 16 out of 100 adult individuals and about 33 out of 100 adult individuals of 60 and above years old have symptoms of constipation.

The Synbiotics market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In 2021, the powdered segment accounted for a significant market share. One of the major factors driving revenue growth of market is availability of a high amount of fiber, which aids in digestion and blood sugar regulation. Powdered goods are very effective in treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) and lactose intolerance, since they allow for appropriate digestion. According to a research, IBD cases accounted to 396 per 100,000 individuals annually.

The food & beverages segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to provision of better nutrient absorption, aiding in better digestion, and helping in weight management. Increase in development and manufacturing of nutritional supplements with enhanced nutritional value by major companies is driving revenue growth of the market. In addition, increasing demand for functional food for immunity health, digestive health and cardio health along with growing consumer awareness is a major factor driving growth of this segment.

The indirect segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Provision of high visibility of products on various retail and pharmacy outlets enabling easy access is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, growing number of retailers is also contributing to market growth.

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Rising consumer awareness for synbiotics in addition to availability and high visibility of products is a major factor driving revenue growth of the market. Additionally, increasing disposable income and shifting preference for nutritional supplement with food consumption are increasing demand for functional foods & beverages.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Synbiotics market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Daflon Probiotics, Danone, Sabinsa, Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd., Probiotical S.p.A., Pfizer Inc., Synbiotic Health, United Naturals, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and NUtech Ventures.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2022-2030.

Emergen Research has segmented the global synbiotics market based on fiber type, polymer type, end-users, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Roselle Fiber

Kenaf Fiber

Flax Fiber

Ramie Fiber

Others

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

PP

PE

PA

PLA

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Building & Construction

Automotive

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Synbiotics market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Synbiotics market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Synbiotics market.

Thank you for reading our report.

Synbiotics Market Size Worth USD 1674.8 Million in 2030