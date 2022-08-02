Maryland Horse Industry Board Accepting 2023 Grant Applications

August 2, 2022

All Applications Due by Oct. 7

ANNAPOLIS, MD (August 2, 2022)– The Maryland Horse Industry Board (MHIB) will begin accepting grant applications for the 2023 grant year. The goals of the grant program are to promote the Maryland equine industry by increasing public awareness and participation, advancing education and training, supporting and promoting equestrian events, programs, and activities, and preserving access and use of public lands for riding. The deadline to apply is October 7, 2022.

“The horse industry is a valued part of Maryland’s strong agricultural economy,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “These grants provide opportunity and growth for this important sector, which provides $2.1 billion to the state’s economy and it does so by using funding generated from within that sector. I thank the Maryland Horse Industry Board for this grant opportunity and for its dedication to the promotion of equestrian and equine activities.”

For the first time, applications will be accepted electronically, as well as by hard copy. Applicants are urged to read the 2023 Grant Guidelines carefully.

Proposals that are aligned with the Action Items found in the 2019 Maryland Horse Forum Report

will be given strong consideration as well as applications that aim to enhance diversity and inclusion in the Maryland horse industry. Proposal review will weigh the quality of their written presentation, potential impact and value to the industry, feasibility of the project, financial need and potential for matching funds. Grant requests should not exceed $3,000.

Organizations eligible for the grants include nonprofit organizations, clubs and associations, businesses, licensed farms and stables, government entities, schools and educational institutions. Grant recipients will be announced no later than January 1, 2023. Funding will be available after that date. All grant-funded projects should be completed by June 30, 2023.

The MHIB was established in 1998 to promote and develop the equine industry in Maryland. Funding for these grants and for the MHIB is provided by the Maryland Feed Fund, which collects $6 on every ton of horse feed sold in Maryland. Since the Maryland Feed Fund was established in 2002, MHIB has awarded more than $500,000 in grant monies to over 400 projects throughout Maryland.

For more information, please visit mda.maryland.gov/horseboard or contact MHIB’s Executive Director Ross Peddicord at 240-344-0000 or ross.peddicord@maryland.gov.



